Impossible to forget Monica from Friends, but what happened to the actress?

Friends was the most popular and appreciated TV series of the 90s ever, broadcast from 1994 to 2004. Ten years of adventures on the small screen for the six New York friends, grappling with life, friendship and love, distributed over ten seasons with 236 episodes.

This series was winner of the Emmy Award for Best Comedy and Show, it also ranks twenty-first in the ranking of the best comedy series of all time. The sitcom’s popularity helped launch many of the actors who participated in it, including the beautiful Jennifer Aniston. In addition, the sitcom from the beginning, gave us in several episodes, the appearance of very famous and appreciated actors, such as Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts And Bruce Willis, just to name a few. Among the various characters in the story we cannot forget the very precise and kind Monica Geller, but how did the actress become after all this time?

What happened to the actress who played Monica in Friends?

Monica was one of the central characters of the whole sitcom, had it not been for her and her apartment in the city, the group of friends would never have dated. To honor this complex character was the beautiful Courtney Cox, an American actress famous for having also participated in films Scream starting from 1996. Regarding her private life, the actress married in 1999 the colleague of the set of Scream, David Arquette, with whom he had a daughter in June 2004, which is called Coco. Unfortunately their marriage ended and the two divorced in 2010.

Courtney Cox apparently suffered from postpartum depression for about six months after the birth of her daughter. Her Coco’s godmother is none other than her colleague and friend Jennifer Aniston with whom he has a splendid relationship even off the set. Courtney Cox is currently with the musician Johnny McDaid, member of the band Snow Patrol. The beautiful blue-eyed actress is not only a successful actress, but also a film producer. Right now he is working on the new chapter of the Scream saga that will be released in 2022, in the character of Gale.

We just saw it in the Friends reunion aired in 2021, and we can’t wait to see it again on the big screen.