impossible to have 10/10 in this true or false quiz on the saga
Fasten your seatbelt and come and test your knowledge of the films of the franchise Fast and Furious by trying to disentangle the true from the false in this quiz!
Currently, there are 10 feature films in the Fast and Furious franchise that have been released.
It’s true, for the moment 10 films exist in the franchise!
The very first film in the franchise was released in 2001
At the start of 2 Fast 2 Furious, Brian lives in Miami.
That’s right, Brian moved to Miami and does some illegal racing.
Twinkie only appears in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift
That’s wrong, Twinkie (Bow Wow aka Shad Moss) also appears in Fast and Furious 9.
The plot of Fast and Furious 5 takes place after the events of Tokyo Drift
It’s wrong, Fast and Furious 4, 5 and 6 take place before the plot of Tokyo Drift in the timeline.
Dom, Mia and Jakob’s father is called Jack.
It’s true, Mia also calls her first son with Brian, Jack.
It is in Fast and Furious 7 that we see images of the wedding between Dom and Letty
That’s right, we see these images as Letty regains her memory and remembers getting married to Dom.
This character is called Sean Boswell
It’s true, he is played by Lucas Black.
Mia and Brian have three children together
This is false, Mia and Brian only have two children.
Dom (Vin Diesel) is the only character to appear in all the films of the saga
It is false, Vin Diesel does not appear in the second opus, 2 Fast 2 Furious.
Good game !
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
You master the saga Fast and Furious as much as Dom masters his steering wheel. Congratulations for this flawless performance that makes you a real movie fan!
Good game !
Not bad !
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
You may have made one or a few mistakes, but overall you have very good memories of the films in the franchise. Fast and Furiouswhen it was far from easy!
Not bad !
So-so
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
Certainly there are many films in the franchise Fast and Furious but we still expected a better score. Obviously, you haven’t seen them lately.
Ouch.
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
If you may have seen some movies of the franchise Fast and Furious, you have not kept many memories of it, which explains this very low result in this quiz. Go see them (re) and try your luck again!
