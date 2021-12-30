Impossible to use electric cars in Rome: a critical situation

Electric cars, we now know, could really be the symbol of the future of mobility. Cars powered by energy, less polluting and with which you can save a good amount of money on refueling (obviously if we compare the costs of filling up with petrol and diesel, which are often increasing).

A big weakness, however, is represented by the scarcity of electricity columns, Italy is still far behind on this front, and this constitutes a limit. Not to mention the city of Rome, where it has almost become impossible use an electric car, given that 45% of the charging points located in the capital are practically unusable.

The data comes to us thanks to an investigation by the monthly Quattroruote that previously denounced the difficulties of Milan, Unfortunately, even the Lombard capital does not live a very different situation to that of Rome, and then it has sifted through the capital. The result is dramatic, and we are not just talking about the suburbs, but also the historic center. The public charging stations that have been examined in all are 149, of these 29% (or 43) are always illegally occupied from unconnected electric cars or even from diesel or petrol powered cars.

Unfortunately, the situation of the non-functioning stations. The Quattroruote analysis was carried out in the Appio, Tuscolano Nord and San Giovanni districts. Among the various irregularities, a plug-in hybrid SUV was also discovered parked in a refueling stall, but without being connected to charging. Part of the same space was even occupied by a garbage can (we saw the drama of illegally occupied parking lots in Naples).

Too many charging stations for electric cars that do not work and they do not provide service to citizens, other than the covered signs and the seats illegally occupied by cars that are not entitled to them. It is a really serious problem that affects the city of Rome, due to the incivility of too many. In addition, a very old municipal regulation is in force in the capital and for this reason, in order to comply with it, the Enel X columns are also equipped with a type 3A socket, for recharging motorcycles and old sharing vehicles, which is no longer used. . A tragedy, which we hope will soon be resolved.