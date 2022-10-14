In the email, Angelina Jolie talks about the place that became the reason for the ex-couple’s dispute in the courts

A touching email from Angelina Jolie for the ex-husband Brad Pitt was posted on the internet. according to Entertainment Tonightthe message, sent by the actress in January 2021, appears as evidence in the legal fight involving Jolie and Pitt for the possession and sale of the French winery Chateau Miraval.

It is worth remembering that Brad sued his ex-wife in early 2022, after the actress sold her share of the winery. The actor alleges that the divorce — signed in 2019 — stipulated that neither could sell their parts of the venue without the other’s consent. In September of this year, Angelina filed a lawsuit asking for around $250 million against Pitt, alleging that her ex-husband plotted to take control of Chateau Miraval from her.

In the email, the actress reveals to Brad the reasons that led her to sell her share in the place, which became a matter of dispute in the courts. Emotional and heartbreaking, Jolie claims to be crying while writing the text.

“It’s the place where we brought the twins home and where we got married, bearing a plaque in memory of my mother.” wrote Angelina, referring to knox and Viviennetheir youngest children. “A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it’s impossible to write this without crying. I will cherish my memories of what it was a decade ago.”

“But it’s also the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family — and an alcohol-centric business,” the actress continued, referring to Pitt’s struggle with alcoholism. “I was hoping that somehow it could become something that would bring us together and find light and peace. Now I see how you really wanted me to leave and you’ll probably be happy to receive this email.”

The actress continues the text saying that she saw “a lot of reckless behavior, money spent in ways I wouldn’t have approved, and decisions made that I wasn’t consulted about.” Jolie also tells her ex-husband who “It has been hampered by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally transforming it into something that would be healthier for our children.”

Angelina adds: “I was shaken by recent images that were released to sell alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I would want kids to see. It reminded me of painful times,” the star continued, saying she doesn’t feel that ” may be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when alcoholic behavior has harmed our family so deeply.”

The star goes on to say that: “The business is therefore beyond the point of anything I can be a part of, morally and for the good of our family.”before detailing the “two ways forward”which included the option to “outright sale”in which she says that ”I would fully support him in trying to sell the company and walk away from this difficult and painful chapter in our lives.”

“The alternative is a complete purchase of my interest in the property and business by you, the Perrin family or your associates,” she wrote. “Anyway, I believe we need to move forward to heal and focus where our family gathers and where we have positive associations. And do it quickly.”

The actress also spoke about the fight that took place during a private jet flight in 2016. In which she claims that Brad would have assaulted her and her children. Finally, she ends the email:

“I can’t begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to get to this point. Your dream for your relationship with the business and alcohol is yours and you’ve made that painfully clear. All the best for the business, and I sincerely hope I want kids to feel different about Miraval when they’re older and visit you there. But Miraval for me died in September 2016, and everything I’ve seen in the years since has confirmed that.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014 in a ceremony at the Chateau Miraval winery. The ex-couple separated in 2016 and the divorce was signed in 2019. Together, they are the parents of six children.