“impossible to write this without crying”

All the gossip and allegations currently surrounding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship are both unexpected and painful, especially as there are children involved as well. The collective imagination would never have thought that this couple of VIPs, so stable and radiant, could have such a terrible end as the one they are still experiencing. Amid various allegations and court cases, Angelina Jolie sued Pitt for child abuse.

The actor allegedly tried to strangle one of the sons, hitting another in the face. As the children asked him to stop, he would pour beer on Jolie and, in another scenario, he would pour alcohol directly on top of her children. Brad Pitt denied everything through his lawyers, pointing out that “She mentally continues to relive that event that happened six years ago because, every time she doesn’t get what she wants, more and more false information is added”. According to the actor it’s all part of a “Smear campaign” against him.

Angelina Jolie and the email addressed to her ex-husband about the vineyard dispute

Now, through ET, an email has been leaked – already gone viral – that Angelina sent to Brad in January 2021. In the text, the actress and activist tried to explain her emotions, and the result is quite touching. Jolie begins by saying that she prefers to write this in order not to get too excited, as her intention was to inform that she had decided to sell her share of the Chateau Miraval winery, of which Brad is co-owner. “It is the place where we took the twins home, and where we got married on a plaque in memory of my mother. A place where the promise of what could be and where I thought I was growing old lay. Even now it is impossible for me to write this without crying. I treasured my memories of what it was ten years ago. But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family and an activity focused on alcohol “he wrote.

From these last words we should draw the conclusion that the actress refers to the incident mentioned above, that of the abuse under the influence of alcohol (the couple was traveling by plane ed). Presumably, Brad Pitt has or has had problems with alcohol. “I was hoping it could somehow become something that would hold us together, and we would find love and peace. Now I understand how you really wanted me out and most likely you are happy to receive this mail “. He goes on to explain that he has seen reckless behavior and money wasted on decisions he was not a part of, concluding: “I cannot be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when alcohol has damaged our family so deeply.”