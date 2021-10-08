News

Impossible, Tom Cruise is learning to fly a plane

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

An insider revealed to The Sun: “In the past few months Tom has started learning to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane for a great scene within Mission: Impossible 8”

No pause for the American actor who over the years has accustomed the audience to vicissitudes and breathtaking scenes. In the past few hours, The Sun magazine has revealed rumors regarding the new chapter of one of the most famous and beloved franchises in the history of the seventh art.

Tom Cruise, the production of the eighth film

deepening



Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise parachutes

The health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIALUPDATESTHE MAP) has hit film productions hard, resulting in slowdowns, stops and changes, including the sets of Mission: Impossible 7.

A little while ago the magazine reported how despite the shooting of the film has just finished, its protagonist has already started working on the new chapter.

Loading...
Advertisements

deepening



Mission Impossible 7, the spectacular video from the set

Indeed, Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, this is the name in the registry office, he decided to learn how to fly a WWII plane.

An insider revealed to the magazine: “In the past few months Tom has started learning to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane for a great scene within Mission: Impossible 8. It’s obviously a task that requires a lot of preparation but as always he has no intention. to edit scenes or call a stuntman ”.

deepening



Bella, who is and what does the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Later, the whistleblower added, “Mission: Impossible 7 just wrapped shooting but Tom has decided not to take a break. And trying to film adrenaline-pumping scenes with an eighty-year-old plane is particularly dangerous ”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
950
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
859
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
852
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
851
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
850
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
830
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
782
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top