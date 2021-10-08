Impossible, Tom Cruise is learning to fly a plane

An insider revealed to The Sun: “In the past few months Tom has started learning to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane for a great scene within Mission: Impossible 8”

No pause for the American actor who over the years has accustomed the audience to vicissitudes and breathtaking scenes. In the past few hours, The Sun magazine has revealed rumors regarding the new chapter of one of the most famous and beloved franchises in the history of the seventh art.

Tom Cruise, the production of the eighth film deepening



Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise parachutes The health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP) has hit film productions hard, resulting in slowdowns, stops and changes, including the sets of Mission: Impossible 7. A little while ago, the magazine reported that although the shooting of the film has just finished, its protagonist has already started working on the new chapter. Loading... Advertisements

deepening



Mission Impossible 7, the spectacular video from the set Indeed, Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, this is the name in the registry office, he decided to learn how to fly a WWII plane. An insider revealed to the magazine: “In the past few months Tom has started learning to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane for a great scene within Mission: Impossible 8. It’s obviously a task that requires a lot of preparation but as always he has no intention. to edit scenes or call a stuntman ”.

deepening



Bella, who is and what does the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Later, the whistleblower added, “Mission: Impossible 7 just wrapped shooting but Tom has decided not to take a break. And trying to film adrenaline-pumping scenes with an eighty-year-old plane is particularly dangerous ”.