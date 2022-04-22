Impostor syndrome affects almost all of us. What is? | News from Mexico

People who suffer from imposter syndrome they believe that their success or achievements come from luck alone or from the facilitation or help of others.

They are not able to see their positive results as something coming from themselves and from their effort, ability, creativity or talent.

This psychological phenomenon has affected a large number of people and is very common, so famous personalities for their success and talent (visible to us but not to themselves) are also affected.

One of them is Emma Watsonco-star of the saga Harry Potter or from the movie little women (Little Women). Also Michelle Obamalawyer and writer; Howard Schultzfounder of Starbucks, and Neil Armstrongfirst man to walk on the Moon.

This syndrome was first discovered in women by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes in 1978. It was some time later that it was recorded that it is a syndrome that does not distinguish between the sexes, since it was proven that men are also capable of suffering from it.

The doctor Laura Barrientos, UNAM academic at the Faculty of Medicine, states that at some point in their lives, more than 70 percent of people in the world have suffered from this syndrome. Barrientos Nicolás comments on this phenomenon that “not necessarily real” because part of an irrational state that does not allow the person to have self-confidence.

Physical evidence (degrees, trophies) or job recognition at work, in academia, or in society, for people with impostor syndrome, often they are not enough.

Sad person dealing with loss and psychological trauma



For this very reason they feel like “imposters”: they believe they are committing a fraud since insecurity prevails and takes away their trust. This can lead to anxiety and sadness, and ultimately lead to depression and emotional disorders that affect the person’s quality of life.

The causes, uncertain and multifactorial

Barrientos Nicolás mentions that the cause of the syndrome may be biological, psychological and social. Attention deficit or hyperactivity disorders, in addition to anxiety disorder, are common triggers, since this syndrome mainly affects people with depressive-type affective problems.

The academic recommends, if you begin to feel your life affected by negative feelings, request psychotherapeutic support.

