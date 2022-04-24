Impostor syndrome or the art of self-sabotage

Celebrities such as Emma Watson, actress of the Harry Potter film saga, Michelle Obama, lawyer and writer, Howard Schultz, founder of the Starbucks company, and Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the Moon, have suffered from the imposter syndrome.

First discovered in women by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes around 1978, over time it was learned that it affects both women and men.

“At some point in life, more than 70% of the world’s population—that is, seven out of 10 people—has suffered from impostor syndrome. There are a lot of people,” says Laura Barrientos Nicolás, an academic attached to the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM.

People with this syndrome believe that their achievements, successes or triumphs are the result of a stroke of luck or the help of others, and not of their effort, ability, talent or creativity.

Also read: Museum in New York acquires part of the work of José Clemente Orozco

Despite reliable evidence (diplomas, titles, trophies…) and recognition at work, academically, publicly or from people close to them, they are convinced that their efforts have no merit.

“Not feeling capable, they live vigilantly and fear that someone will discover that they committed a fraud. Hence, they experience guilt and assume themselves as impostors”, he affirms. Laura Barrientos Nicholas.

permanent dissatisfaction

These people are dominated by unsafety and lack of self-confidence, and they come to suffer from anxiety and depression, emotional disorders that affect their academic or work interpersonal performance.

“Their eventual inability to recognize their achievements prevents them from enjoying them as their own successes,” points out the academic from the National University.

In perfectionists, the anxiety to make things perfect can paralyze them and prevent them from finding an adequate solution to a given problem, or cause nervousness or alterations in assertiveness.

These people are also characterized by their dissatisfaction permanent. What they do will never be enough. And they consider that they could have done better, which leads them to lose motivation and say to themselves: “Why do I do this or that, if I don’t reach the standards I set for myself”.

“Their pessimism makes them mentalize or program themselves not to reach a goal. This is defensive pessimism. They anticipate thinking negatively that they will not reach it. In this way, if they don’t reach it (for example, getting a job), they don’t feel so bad”, indicates Laura Barrientos Nicolás.

Five subgroups

Clinically, five subgroups of people with impostor syndrome are recognized:

1. The perfectionists. They set very high expectations for themselves. And even though they achieve 99% of their goals, the remaining 1% makes them feel like they have failed and that they don’t have the skill or competence to achieve perfection.

2. The experts. They seek new training, certifications or diplomas because they do not feel competent to perform optimally. Faced with the opportunity of a job, they do not go looking for it until they are certain that they absolutely meet all the requirements.

3. The natural geniuses. They fall into the mental trap that if something was hard for them to do, it means that they may not be as good as others think. Trying harder generates that doubt and leads them to have the mistaken idea that they are impostors.

4. The individualistic. They feel the need to do “everything” so as not to think that they are a failure or a fraud, and they believe that, in order to be successful, they should not ask for help.

5. The Superhuman. Due to their need to succeed in all areas, they try harder every day than others. They feel the need to be the best parents, children, couples, students, athletes… As a result of these self-demands, they suffer constant stress.

By trying to be good at everything, these individuals may fall into the belief that they have to do too much to be accepted or loved by others.

Also read: How much do Paulo Coelho and Isabel Allende earn? These are the millionaire writers

multifactorial phenomenon

According to the university academic, the origin of the impostor syndrome is multifactorial and can respond to biological, psychological and social causes.

“Over time, the comparisons or overestimations experienced in childhood (‘your sister is better than you’, ‘you’re not good at school’ or, on the contrary, ‘you’re a champion’) can lead to impostor syndrome. Now, in its appearance, the type of personality of each person influences a lot, ”he points out.

The idea that you are the center of attention and your own perception of success, failure and competition can also trigger this psychological phenomenon.

If impostor syndrome is already causing problems interpersonally, academically, or at work, the person should seek Psychological Support (preferably a cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy) to identify these erroneous beliefs and prevent them from affecting her emotionally and behaviorally.

“As it occurs more in people with affective problems of the depressive type, generalized anxiety disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, if psychological support is not enough, a psychiatrist should be consulted,” he concludes.



Laura Barrientos Nicholas

Academic of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM

“The pessimism of those who suffer from this psychological phenomenon makes them mentalize or program themselves not to reach a goal”