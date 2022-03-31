Impressions Black Desert Online: Mount Snowfall, a new starting point for the MMO

Black Desert Online It’s one of the MMORPG most popular on the planet, earning a place among the titles most played by fans thanks to its good combat, the wide variety of classes available or its good technical finish despite having a few years behind it.

Pearl Abyss, creators of the game, have let us see for the first time the new expansion from Black Desert, Mount Snoweternal an additional content that get completely free of charge to the MMORPG next April 6 and that it will have a lot of news such as a new class, an extra region, missions and a new experience for new players who can start at level 1 directly from this expansion.

Mount Snowfall, a new region that is also a new starting area

Within all the content that this expansion is going to offer us is its new region, Mount Snowfallwhich as you can guess from its name is a mountainous area full of snow and ice that we quite liked during our first walk through it, although we also have to say that we particularly like cold climates in video games (maybe because the one who he writes to you is from the North).

This icy mountain also serves as a a new starting area for new playersthe first to be included since the game’s launch in late 2014 and which serves new players (or old players returning after a long time) as a perfect starting pointwith a chain of missions that explain part of the game’s mechanics so that we can become familiar with the title and also with a summary of the story of Black Desert until now so that we understand the context of everything that has happened.

Mount Snowfall is the first new starting area to debut in the game.

New players can choose this starting area as a starting point when creating the character (or if anyone prefers, we also have the option to start in the original area) while veteran players will be able to access this new region thanks to a chain of missions called dark spirit.

Darkania, a new character class with the power of the dragon

Along with the walk that we have been able to take through Mount Nieveterna we have been able to take a look at Drakeniathe twenty-fourth character class for Black Desert She will serve as the guardian’s rival, focusing on destruction tasks using her dragon powers to sow terror and do a lot of damage to her enemies.

It seems to us a fairly fun class to play in which we can use at all times very powerful abilities combining them with enough ease that they also impact visually on the screen, with spectacular blue trails. At first it seems that it is a class very interesting to do damage in reaalthough it also seems to do a good amount of “pupa” in combat against a single enemy.

Endgame content to enjoy again and again

As we dive into the entire history of Snowborne and we complete their different missions we can access the content end game (as long as we have the right level) to enjoy new dungeons, challenging combats and be able to get new objects with which to face other players or monsters.

One of these new challenges for high level players is the Starjade Forest in which we have to face the Okjinsinis, an ancient tribe of yetis, having to use the power of certain totems and bonfires to face them and free the area once we defeat them, thereby obtaining juicy rewards, of course.

In total we have three new dungeons of different duration and difficulty to overcome new challenges and get equipment.

The Dark Winter Tree Fossil is a simple dungeon at the base of the mountain that we enter to defend the fossil while fighting off waves of creatures. Once we reach a certain point we will draw the attention of Erebjork, an armored giant armed with an ax and an ice shield that is one of the most difficult bosses in the game and that will allow us to get the Flame of Frost, a material that is used to make the Labreska Helmet, a new and powerful piece of armor that, along with the rest of a new set of equipment, will give our character a very interesting bonus.

Finally we have the Murrowak Labyrinth, the most interesting dungeon which we can only access if we get a key to fall fighting on the Mount, it is a dungeon with a lot of puzzles that is inspired by the escape roomwith random tests that make it very replayable and enemies in the form of insects that will annoy us while we try to solve the puzzles and look for Vercedes, the final boss of the dungeon.

Murrowak’s Labyrinth is a new highly replayable dungeon with dozens of random tests that will put your skill to the test.

All this is also linked to new content of various kinds such as the new Alpaca mount for the Shai class, the ice fishing profession or a new mode of transport, Snowboard, to slide down the mountain quickly.

A very complete expansion

Black Desert Online will receive with Snowborne a very complete expansion which will also serve as ideal starting point for new players or old inhabitants of its servers who want to return to the MMO after a long time of inactivity thanks to its new starting area with a chain of missions that explains everything we can do in the game and summarizes the story, being one less start overwhelming than if we did it from the older starting area.

Beyond this, for veterans we have a new frigid area to explore, a new hub city, Eilton, some pretty cool dungeons. highlighting above all the Murrowak Labyrinth that has mechanics of escape roomas well as everything we can expect from an expansion in an MMO, plus quests, mounts, professions, and gear to keep us immersed in its world for a few extra dozen hours.

We have made these impressions thanks to a beta code for PC provided by Best Vision.