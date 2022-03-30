Impressions Core Keeper, the new indie phenomenon that is sweeping Steam

Core Keeper, the new indie video game from studio Pugstorm and publisher Fireshine Games, is making waves on Steam. After landing exclusively for the Valve platform on March 8 as a early access, the title managed to sell more than 250,000 copies in just one week, a figure that was doubled a short time later. This new survival adventure, which can be enjoyed both alone and in cooperative for up to eight playershas all the elements that die-hard fans of other titles like terraria, stardew valley and even Minecraft they can wait The exploration of inhospitable environments, as well as mining, crafts, fishing, agriculture, cooking and fighting, go hand in hand in an adventure that, in its first hours, has managed to captivate us.

As we have indicated at the beginning, Core Keeper is still in early access and there are certain features such as support for different languages ​​(at the moment it is only in perfect English) or various mechanics that will be included in future updates, although the version that we have been able to test (v0.3.2-3425) is stable enough to make some first impressions; players can report bugs and feedback through a menu option. Of course, keep in mind that certain aspects that we will comment on below could change in the face of future patches and the final version itself, in addition to the fact that we have enjoyed the experience without having tried the cooperative mode. With that cleared up, let’s focus on everything the game has to offer in this preview version.

A complete character editor that allows us to customize our hero and choose the difficulty

On Core Keeper We put ourselves in the shoes of a young explorer who, on one of his journeys through unknown lands, is attracted by a mysterious shiny relic that transports him to some underground caverns where he will have to learn different skills to ensure his own survival. Before going on to break down all the elements that make up its gameplay, it should be noted that the title allows us to customize our experience to the maximum with two types of character: Standard and Hardcore. If we select the Standard option, our character revive after dying at the cost of losing certain resourceswhile the Hardcore-type character offers a much more demanding and error-free adventure: death is permanent and our character cannot be revived in any way. In this sense, the creators of the title point out that this was designed to be played in Standard mode, although players can choose Hardcore mode if they prefer a more difficult experience.

In addition to customizing the appearance of our character, we can choose his talent and the difficulty of the game.

The character editor allows us, in addition to customizing body type, skin color, hairstyle, hair color, eye color and clothing, to choose a specific class: explorer, miner, fighter, cook, gardener, fisherman or nomad. . As you can imagine, each class increases certain attributes depending on the task that is associated with it with the exception of nomad, which does not have any special abilities. Once we start the game and our character is transported to the procedurally generated underground cavernsthe title invites us to tinker with the inventory menus and some basic mechanics that will be useful to us during the game.

Collect, research, create, experiment…

As in the referents from which it draws inspiration, Core Keeper has a complete inventory in which we can create objects from the materials that we collect around the world, in addition to customize character equipment (armors, weapons, rings or secondary items) and manage certain key items. As if that were not enough, we also have a complete talent tree that allows us to exchange the improvement points that we obtain by performing certain activities, whether it be biting, fighting, fishing, or walking, among others, to improve our performance in various tasks. Navigating through the inventory menus is very comfortable and intuitive both for players who come from similar titles, as well as for those who want to experience a game of this genre for the first time.

Our base is the ideal place to plan expeditions and keep resources safe.

As soon as we begin our adventure, it is best to get as many materials as possible to create a workbench, essential for craft tools that will allow us to perform better in the confrontations against the enemies that we encounter, create our own shelter, plant a garden, build bridges to create shortcuts and avoid dangerous areas In this sense, the game offers a lots of resources to collect (wood, seeds, vegetables, water, pieces of wall and a long etcetera) and, so that we do not feel overwhelmed by not knowing what specific elements we need to collect to create a certain thing, in the menu of crafting we are told the materials required to manufacture a specific object. On the other hand, the initial work table (later we can build one with more options) allows us to create chests to store items, forges to strengthen weapons and tools, cauldrons to cook or additional tables to repair damaged equipment.

Exploration, Core Keeper’s strongest point

Survival is a key factor in Core Keeperand it is that if we want our expeditions to be a success, we have to be well supplied with supplies, such as food to feed ourselves in order to restore our health and not starve. Since we are with the food, we want to highlight a couple of points that we have found most interesting. Each recipe provides a temporary increase in certain characteristics related to the character’s speed and attack strength, in addition to the fact that the game invites us to experiment with all kinds of ingredient mixes to create new recipes that may or may not give us advantages during combat or exploration. Of course, it is essential to make a garden as soon as possible to grow seeds and that we never go short of supplies.

If we focus on exploration, one of the key points of Core Keeper and probably the most remarkable thing about his proposal, we have been surprised by the freedom that we had from the beginning when it came to investigating in depth the caves. The most satisfying thing about this point is the fact that we, as explorers, are making our way in a hostile and unexplored world in which dangers, surprises and juicy rewards await us around every corner. In fact, the game encourages us to go to certain specific places thanks to the brilliance of minerals and special materials in the far, something that on the other hand also helps to guide us in case we are a bit lost. Each trip we make outside the base carries certain risks, mainly due to the wear and tear of weapons due to prolonged use or the possible loss of resources, although the experience of returning home having discovered all kinds of news is very rewarding. In short, the work does an excellent job of encourage and reward curiosity ones that go beyond what meets the eye, be it with rare materials, new types of enemies or new areas.

The game conveys a sense of constant discovery and rewards brave players.

Core Keeper has a simple static pixel art that today will not be surprising for most players, although in its favor we have to say that performance is flawless and that, during the course of our games, we have not run into bugs of any kind. Additionally, the soundtrack is another of its strong points: the main theme that we can hear during the opening screen, as well as the subtle melodies that accompany our trips away from the shelter, are a good example of this. However, despite the fact that the compositions border on a very good level, the title intersperses them with some brief moments of silence that allow us to pay a little more attention to the sounds of the environment.

The combat system, a pending issue

Although everything related to the exploration, the creation system and the visual and sound section has surprised us considering that we are facing a version still in development, the combat has seemed to us the weakest point of the experience as a whole. Despite the fact that the clashes have not been completely resolved and we have weapons at melee and at a distance, as a general rule, combats usually do not go beyond hitting our enemy, going back a few steps to avoid his only attack pattern, and hitting him again until he is defeated. In addition, there are many occasions when we find ourselves in trouble due to the large number of enemies that we can find in the same room, something that can lead to some unfair situations and that generate a feeling of impotence for not being able to face all of them with the possibilities that the game offers us. Come on, in certain situations it is more advisable to avoid direct confrontations so as not to risk losing the objects obtained.

We recommend that you avoid, as much as possible, confrontations with a large number of creatures.

Regarding the latter, it should be noted that, when we die in Standard mode, after reviving we found at the very site of our death a tombstone that we can collect and use as a decorative element. When dying, all the resources that we have collected during our expedition will be completely lost and the only way to recover them is to get the tombstone right when we revive. That said, we recommend that you take certain precautions and be cautious when exploring unknown areas that may contain faster and more deadly enemies, as well as not forgetting to frequently store in item chests everything that you carry with you in the inventory.

Lots of untapped potential

After spending several hours in Core Keeper, we feel that we have only scratched the surface of what it has to offer. The feeling of progression is constant and very satisfying, the experience of discovering new places is extremely rewarding and its gameplay, although it consists of performing a series of tasks that could be considered repetitiveIt is downright addictive. We hope that future updates, which will include everything from more creation options, to new game mechanics, environments, enemies and additional story elements, will help enrich the experience and squeeze the potential of a proposal that could become without too many problems. one of the most popular independent titles on the current scene.

We have written these impressions with a code provided by Fireshine Games.