Impressions Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, an asymmetric multiplayer for all audiences

The Ghostbusters It is one of the most emblematic films of the 80s that many of us have seen marveling at its touches of humor, science fiction and a very successful soundtrack with a main song that is burned into our heads and that is usually part of the usual tune of any Halloween or Carnival celebration.

Since its premiere on the big screen, the Ghostbusters became a pop culture icon counting on all kinds of games, novels and, lately, we have even seen its resurrection in this decade with, for example, a new movie that hit the box office last year and now with a new video game, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashedwhich comes from the hand of Illfonic, the creators of the controversial PredatorHunging Grounds who try their luck again with a asymmetric multiplayer first person shooter with a very different tone from his other work.

An asymmetrical multiplayer with a casual and fun touch

Illfonic wants to try its luck again in the asymmetric multiplayer genre, learning from the experience gained with the title based on Predator to offer us a more dynamic, fun game, with many touches of humor and more care that, according to the study, is clearly a title for all audiences whether they are experts or not so usual players.

As you can expect, the games of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed are from 4 against 1with four players taking the role of Ghostbusters while another has to become a spectral entity, with the first trying to hunt down the ghost in question and the other player trying to defeat the four Ghostbusters thanks to their abilities.

‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’ bets on an asymmetric multiplayer shooter for all audiences.

On the side of the Ghostbusters we have at our disposal different gadgets such as detectors, all kinds of weapons that we have seen in the movies and we also have the iconic vehicle Ecto-1 that we know so much about the movie. During our hunt for the ghost, in addition to facing all the evil of it, we can also talk to civilians of the stage to try to gather information or prevent the ghost from frightening them and generating chaos and, in addition, before each game we can manage all our material in the headquarters that we can access before looking for our games and through which we can move with ease. freedom as a HUB and even lock up all the ghosts we’ve captured in holding cages.

What ghosts We will also have several tools to get away with it, being able to scare citizens careless AI controlled creatures (which can even react violently to hunters), fly or teleport us from one point to another on the map thanks to space-time cracks, possess certain objects to control them and throw them against the Ghostbusters or, if things get tense, use our brute force or summon our minions to try to put the hunters out of action.

When we capture the ghost for the first time, start a minigame that will give him the opportunity to escape and have an extra life, prolonging the game.

One of the key moments of the game will occur if the ghost falls for the first time in one of the traps of the hunters, at which point they begin a “containment” minigame between the ghost and his four rivals. If they win this minigame, the game is over, but if the ghost is successful, he can escape and the Ghostbusters will need to catch him one more time to achieve victory.

A game designed for all audiences with a confrontation mode against the AI

Illfonic insisted several times that we are facing a game for all types of public Regardless of their experience in the world of video games, their aspiration is to attract as many Ghostbusters fans as possible regardless of their age or ability.

We can also play alone, with the rest of the characters controlled by the AI, in order to familiarize ourselves with the powers or scenarios.

One of the tools that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed offers these players is the chance to “become” a single player title in which we will have to control one of the Ghostbusters (or the ghost) while the rest of the characters (including our teammates) are controlled by the AI ​​itself. In fact, the study tells us that have spent a lot of time developing this Artificial Intelligence so that it behaves naturally both when managing civilians in multiplayer games and when it also has to accompany us in our solo games in which we can familiarize ourselves with the powers or abilities available to each character, the scenarios and all the mechanics of the game before making the jump to multiplayer.

In addition, the mechanics of the game itself on the Ghostbusters side will allow first time and less skilled players in the shooters are also very importantbeing able to dedicate themselves simply to tracking, detecting traps, reviving their fallen comrades or calming civilians while the more skilled try to use their weapons to weaken and capture the ghost.

‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’ will also tell us a new story of the Ghostbusters with hints to the past in the movies of the saga.

Another interesting aspect for all audiences is that despite the fact that we are facing a multiplayer title we will be able to discover a new history of the Ghostbusters throughout the game, a kind of campaign that they assure will be a lot of fun and that all movie fans will love.

A new asymmetric multiplayer for all audiences

Asymmetric multiplayer titles have become common in recent years in the video game industry, with different fates depending on the game in question. With this Ghostbusters: Spirits UnleashedIllfonic plans offer a title specially designed for all kinds of Ghostbusters fanswith a casual and fun air, an AI that promises to be well worked, a good story and the possibility of playing alone, coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One during the last quarter of the year …with crossplay included.

We have made these impressions after attending an online event invited by BestVision PR.