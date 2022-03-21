Impressions LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a dream for Star Wars fans

fans of starwars we are living a very sweet moment in these last years thanks to a whole wave of quality products related to the license ranging from spectacular series such as The Mandalorian to very interesting literary sagas such as La Alta República, passing of course through a good number of video games that are allowing us to experience this fascinating universe in very different ways, either by participating in the most iconic battles of the movies with Star Wars: Battlefront 2exploring and fighting like a true Jedi in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or becoming one of the best pilots in the galaxy in Star Wars: Squadrons.

Fortunately, the fever for the license seems that it is far from over and his future could not paint better. In fact, next April 5 will arrive in stores LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagaa new and ambitious title for all current platforms that we have already been able to test and that aims to be a dream for fans.

Annotated gameplay

Below you can see a gameplay commented in Spanish of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagaa very promising game for any lover of starwars:

A dream come true for fans of starwars

The premise of this new adventure that combines the aesthetics and humor of LEGO with starwars Its the allow us to relive with the greatest possible fidelity the three film trilogies of the saga, from the Episode I until the IX, something that until now no video game had done and that, as you can imagine, will be equivalent to a monstrous amount of content. In this way, we will be able to play the best moments of the series while we control a multitude of different characters, fight epic lightsaber duels, participate in fun shootouts, overcome platform sections, explore countless planets, complete secondary missions, solve puzzles and become with an overwhelming amount of collectibles.

When starting a new game we can decide the trilogy we want to start with so we can play them in the order we want. In this way, we will have episodes I, IV and VII available from the beginning.

If something has become very clear to us in this first contact that we have had with him, it is that it is, above all, a very LEGO game. Now the camera is placed just behind our character from a more cinematographic point of view, everything is bigger and even new combat mechanics have been incorporated, but At the moment of truth, the formula that it boasts is the same as always and the sensations that it transmits are very similar to those of any LEGO previousboth for the good and for the bad.

On the positive, If there is something that has completely made us fall in love, it is the extreme care and respect that it gives off for the license. The scenarios, the recreation of each of the scenes, the huge number of scripts and references, the special abilities of each character, the use of music from the films… Breathe starwars on all four sides and the feeling that it gives us when playing is that of being in a wonderful theme park of the saga capable of bringing out our inner child while we enjoy interacting with everything we see and visit locations that are already living history of the entertainment industry. entertainment.

This is also possible thanks to its enormous scale, since if we talk about figures we can even get dizzy: 24 planets, over 300 playable characters and 1,166 collectible cubes to find. Or what is the same: anything you have seen in the movies will be in the game. All this could lead us to think that in order to include so much content, other aspects have been neglected, such as the narration and the development of each film, but the truth is that what we have played A new hope (the Episode IV) follows in great detail the events that we already know so well. Moreover, they have even taken care to merge its beginning with the spectacular end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Storyso we’ll see Vader rampage as the rebels try to stop him and we, as Leia, flee to reach R2D2 and send the mythical message to Obi-Wan that started it all.

LEGO Han Solo shot first.

We are not exaggerating when we say that we have never before seen a license game that recreated its movies in such great detail., something that we have been dreaming of since we met the series and that will finally come true thanks to this adventure. Obviously, all this is adorned with that characteristic LEGO humor and there is not a single moment in which very well spun jokes are not made, parodying everything parodiable and even referencing the most famous memes or the things most debated and commented on by fans. It is noted that in TT Games they know starwars like the palm of his hand, as well as his audience, and the result in this sense is unbeatable.

The classic LEGO formula

In the purely playable we have a title that alternates linear phases with the free exploration of its planets. The first ones don’t have much of a mystery: advance through some very corridor levels while we fight, jump, solve puzzles and build things that allow us to progress. They are very entertaining and do a good job of recreating the most important moments of the films, although their structure is too familiar and does not go much beyond switching control between our characters to use the relevant abilities of each one and overcome. the obstacles that come our way. What we do like is that they now have several different routes and that some puzzles have more than one solution.which promises to make them very replayable and increase our ability to choose the way we want to deal with each situation.

At some points in the levels we will have to decide what we want to build, which will allow us to go one route or another.

Here it is also worth noting that now we can perform melee combos with three different buttons, even allowing us to lift our opponents to follow the chain of blows in the air, which helps to make the confrontations more spectacular and colorful. Unfortunately, when it comes down to it, simply hitting buttons is enough to finish off your opponents, and the only thing this really does is that you have to press a different attack if an enemy starts to block your blows. In addition, a counter attack movement has been added in the purest style batman arkhamalthough we have hardly had to use it.

The title includes local multiplayer for two players on a split screen. The second user can enter and leave the game at any time.

What I know has caught our attention is his new shooting system, allowing us to aim and shoot as in any third-person action game and even take cover and take advantage of the scenario to destroy key points with which to liquidate several rivals at once. An interesting detail is that the enemies have different parts that we can aim at to gain an advantage against them. For example, if we shoot at a Stormtrooper’s helmet we will remove it and leave his head exposed, where he will receive much more damage if we manage to hit.

In some spaceship battles we will have to aim and shoot while watching the action from the cockpit view.

being honest, the difficulty of the confrontations is very low and these mechanics are a bit wasted, although they help make things more varied, spectacular and cinematic. In addition, the iconic spaceship battles of the series will not be missing either and the duels against some bosses activate several very successful QTE sequences that reinforce the feeling of living in a horror movie. starwars.

The lightsaber duels promise to be very spectacular.

As far as the open world and free exploration zones are concerned, in them we will find small errands and very simple secondary missions, as well as many puzzles related to the environment that we can solve in different ways as long as we are minimally creative, taking advantage of the abilities of each of our characters. In fact, we’ve already seen some very interesting combinations here, such as using a Jedi’s Force to levitate a droid to an otherwise inaccessible high point.

Speaking of characters, these are divided into classes, which define many of its special abilities and unique characteristics. Each one has its own talent tree and to improve them we will need to collect some special cubes that are hidden everywhere and that are the most important collectible item in the entire game, thus giving us a good incentive to explore the scenarios in depth.

new generation parts

Where I do know that we have seen a more than considerable improvement has been in its graphic section, offering us a very detailed game, with a fantastic use of lighting, with great modeling, good art direction and effects that have surprised us on many occasions. It is enough to take a look at the reflections in the pieces or the way in which the characters are “stained” with the sand of Tatooine to realize how much care has been taken in their graphics while maintaining the aesthetic so characteristic of Tatooine. LEGO to shape their worlds through blocks and other elements of this brand of toys.

The recreation of the scenes from the movies is exquisite.

But If there is something that has made our hair stand on end, it is its soundtrack, since it collects all the compositions of the films and uses them masterfully., nailing each theme with its corresponding scene and giving a fantastic atmosphere both to the combats and to the moments of exploration. Pure starwars, just like the sound effects. The Spanish dubbing, on the other hand, has seemed merely correct and without fanfare of any kind.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a game that promises to fulfill one of the great dreams of any fan of Star Wars by giving us the opportunity to relive its nine main films in great detail, something that will also be accompanied by a very enjoyable and fun development, high production values, a lot of love for the material on which it is based and an overwhelming amount of content that will put at our disposal a whole universe to explore. We are not going to deny you that perhaps we expected something more risky and ambitious in terms of mechanics, since its structure is still extremely familiar to anyone who has played any of the numerous LEGO titles that have been released in recent years, but Few doubts remain about how much it will make us enjoy when on April 5 we finally have in our hands its promising final version.

We have written these impressions after attending a presentation and trying the game through streaming in an event that we were invited by Ziran.