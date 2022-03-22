Impressions Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Bonus Tracks Pass, is it worth it?

We have to admit that Nintendo’s strategy with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is, from a purely commercial point of view, brilliant. Although many of us continue to sigh for the ninth installment of the saga after eight enjoying this great game of karts (we remind you that its original version for Wii U was released in 2014), we cannot forget that it is currently the best-selling title of the hybrid, already adding more than 43 million on a platform that has already placed more than 103 million consoles in homes around the world. Or what is the same, around 40% of Switch owners have bought this hilarious racing game.

only with this, getting an expansion pass with 48 new circuits for just 25 euros is something that makes all the sense in the world. It is still a widely played game that no other title in the genre can even overshadow, and the fact that its contents can be duplicated for such a low price (each track costs more or less for half a euro) is extremely attractive for the user. But if in addition you include this DLC for “free” for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribersa Premium service that has not yet taken off, you give a very juicy added value to the subscription with which the number of people interested in paying the fee will probably grow considerably.

We may like it more or less, but the maneuver that Nintendo has done is much more studied than it might seem. In addition, all this also serves another purpose: to breathe new life into the work by renewing the public’s interest in it while avoiding breaking the community in two. So, Are your new circuits worth it?

A fantastic selection of circuits with some surprises

Something that we have to make very clear from now on is that all the tracks that will be added with the Bonus Tracks Pass come from other installments of Mario Kart, so there won’t be any that are really new. In addition, these will be arriving in several batches of two cups each (equivalent to about eight tracks) and right now only the first of these packs has been released.

Jardn Celeste is the circuit that has received the most changes and novelties from this first round as it is no longer a flat track.

In this way, its currently available contents are the following:

Gold Turbo Cup

Boulevards of Paris ( mario kart tour )

) Circuit Toad ( mario kart 7 )

) Mount Chocolate ( mario kart 64 )

) Coconut Center (mario kart wii)

Fortune Feline Cup

Tokyo Circuit ( mario kart tour )

) Champin Hills ( mario kart ds )

) Celestial Garden ( Mario Kart Super Circuit )

) Ninja Mansion (mario kart tour)

If you are regulars Mario Kartyou have probably already detected a few names in this list of circuits that will have brought you very good memories and it is not for less, because some of the favorites of many players are included, such as Monte Chocolate or the mythical Centro Cocotero. In fact, the selection of tracks has seemed to us a successwith tracks that offer very different and interesting experiences, whether it is dodging cars frantically in Colinas Champin or enjoying a more classic and simple competition in the Toad Circuit.

In Monte Chocolate there is now a large cave in which we must also avoid bats.

A nice detail worth noting is that most of them have received small changes and adjustments here and there that, in our opinion, make them more interesting than their original games. For example, Jardn Celeste is no longer a flat track and has numerous ramps and descents, as well as elements that we can use in our favor to take shortcuts, such as giant leaves that we can bounce off, while in Monte Chocolate there is now a gigantic jump with which to take advantage of our ability to plan.

We have also been pleasantly surprised by the circuits from mario kart toursince to capture the changing essence of this mobile game, something has been added that we had not seen until now in a traditional installment: circuits that change their layout with each lap, as is the case of Boulevards of Paris and Tokyo Circuit. For its part, Mansion Ninja is an authentic past, offering us a very crazy and original track with lots of different routes at different heights and traps to avoid that has left us with very exciting and demanding races.

If you see a car with a surfboard, try to use it as a ramp to jump and gain momentum.

Another thing that we have loved about this first batch has been to check how well its tracks adapt to the 200cc difficultythis being the first time in all mario kart 8 where we have really enjoyed this modality. The reason? Unlike what happens with the circuits of the base game, here it is not necessary to press the brake and we can play them as the saga has always been designed: pressing the accelerator and skidding. Obviously cornering well requires more skill and technique, but once mastered the sensations behind the wheel are unbeatable and tremendously rewarding.

The layout changes in the first circuit of each cup is a novelty that we would like to see come to stay in the saga.

Instead, we have the negative part in its visual section. Yes, all the tracks included have been remade with current graphics and the jump compared to Nintendo 64, GBA or Nintendo DS is more than appreciable, although the level reached has fallen well below the remakes of other classic circuits that we can enjoy in the base title, something that even affects its art direction, much duller and less spectacular, with a color palette and backgrounds that could have given more of themselves. Not that it’s anything dramatic, but the downturn is there. Similarly, we were disappointed to see that the star mechanic of mario kart 8antigravity, is nowhere to be foundso you do not expect sections of this type, which denotes a certain lack of effort to take full advantage of the possibilities of this installment.

A good start

As you see, In general, we are happy with this first batch of the Extra Tracks Pass.. All in all, it offers us a very good and varied selection of 8 circuits that boast some really interesting updates, not to mention how well they are adapted to the speed of 200cc, making it fun and satisfying at last. We’d like the upcoming cups to add anti-gravity sections and bring back the graphical level of the base game, but if future layouts maintain this level of quality, we’ll have the perfect excuse to keep throwing shells and banana peels at each other for a long time to come. .

We have made this article thanks to a download code of the Bonus Tracks Pass that Nintendo has offered us.