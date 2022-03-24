Impressions Salt & Sacrifice, a challenging sequel

Ska Studios surprised us in 2016 with Salt and Sanctuarya soulslike very interesting that he dared to transfer the successful formula of the games of FromSoftware to a 2D adventure of lateral development. The result was a very fun, complete and well-designed title that gave us a good number of hours of fun while we explored its world and tried to overcome all the dangers that stood in our way. Now, this small indie studio is back with its sequel, Salt and Sacrificea work of which today we bring you our first impressions after having tested its closed beta.

a family proposal

So, we will go back into a role-playing and action adventure with some “platforming” in which we will have to explore some maps of considerable size opening shortcuts, fighting against all kinds of enemies, defeating big bosses, finding treasures and pieces of equipment, and leveling up our hero. In general lines it is a very conservative title that follows step by step the teachings of its predecessormaintaining almost identical mechanics and the essential management of our resistance bar to carry out actions such as attacking, blocking or rolling dodge.

At first we can create our character with a simple editor. We will have several classes to choose from.

As you might guess, the class we choose when creating our character will determine our initial equipment and our base attributes, although as we advance and level up we will have a huge and complex tree of skills with which we can develop our hero the way we want. We have barely been able to test it, but seeing the amount of things that we can unlock has already made it clear to us that the customization of our avatar will be very deep and full of possibilities.

Something that has caught our attention is the new structure that has been given to the adventure. Instead of having a single interconnected map, this time we will have a main base from which we can access all kinds of services, such as the blacksmith, various shops or the altar where we will invest our experience to level up. In addition, in it we will also find a stone arch that we can use to teleport to other places, as long as we know the appropriate combination of runes for it.

There is damage per fall, so watch out for cliffs.

How can you suppose, our journey as such takes place in the areas we reach from this magical device and once in them we will have total freedom to go wherever we want while we avoid all kinds of obstacles, we open new paths, we activate checkpoints where we can rest and recharge our potions (in exchange for the enemies that we have eliminated reappearing, of course). Of course, the difficulty is quite high and even the most seemingly harmless enemy has the ability to kill us in a few hits, forcing us to play carefully and manage our stamina carefully. And yes, the bosses are very tough from the very beginningso we have not been able to get lost for a single second and we have had to use all our tools to finish them off.

Every game improves with a hook and ‘Salt & Sacrifice’ is proof of that.

The portion of the map available in this test version is very small and we have not stopped coming across blocked paths that will be available in the final version, so it is very difficult for us to talk to you about its level design. Those, We have already seen how it connects certain sections in very intelligent ways and how the stage opens up as our displacement possibilities increase.. Without going too far, shortly after we started we ended up finding a hook that we could use in certain places to propel us to places that we couldn’t go at first or to take shortcuts, so it will also have a touch of “metroidvania” that points to be more accused than in Salt & Sanctuary.

witch hunt

Another of its most outstanding novelties is in the hunts. At the plot level, our character is an inquisitor who is dedicated to hunting down fearsome sorcerers, so our main objective is to find them to liquidate them. Unlike the rest of the bosses, these mages hide behind very specific portals that we can only access if we find the right combination of runes for the stone arch in the main camp.

The game also features both competitive and cooperative multiplayer features. To collaborate with friends, we can create a password with which to reduce searches, although it is an aspect that we have not been able to test too much yet.

Once we find them exploring each region, we can start a hunt by teleporting to its location, where we will have to chase our prey until we finish it. The interesting thing about this system is that it allows a somewhat different development than what we are used to in this type of game, as the first sorcerer we faced shows. Instead of simply reaching his combat arena, he would appear in different places, forcing us to fight him so that, after several hits, he would flee to a different place, something that we had to repeat a few times until we finished cornering him so that the real combat begins. Mind you, thanks to our dabbling earlier, we only had to drop half his health at this point, though even then he put up a good fight.

The sorcerers that we will have to hunt down are really tough. Once we defeat them, we can devour their hearts.

If they manage to take advantage of this idea in the final version and create very different hunts with original mechanics, we are probably talking about what can be one of the great strengths of the gameso we really want to see how they evolve and what ideas their designers come up with.

At the graphic level follows the same aesthetic line seen in the first installment without major apparent improvementsmaintaining a very sober 2D style and without great fanfare that at the moment is not surprising, at least as far as settings and characters are concerned, while we have already been warned that the soundtrack we have heard is provisional, so it is not It makes a lot of sense to value it right now.

It may not be the most visually striking game, but it has a good setting.

As you see, Salt & Sacrifice looks really good both for fans of the first game and the genre in general. Yes, it’s more of the same, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing if the progression system, level design, and combat go hand in hand. In addition, some news such as hunts promise a lot and in general it has left us wanting more, so we will have to wait patiently until it is officially launched to see how far it will be able to go. In the meantime, keep an eye on it.

We have written these impressions after playing the beta on PS5 with a code provided by Stride PR.