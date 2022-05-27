Impressive parterre of stars in Saint-Tropez for the wedding of agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger

Ari Emanuel, 61, CEO of Endeavor and agent for stars from Mark Wahlberg to Brad Pitt to Martin Scorsese, chose Saint-Tropez this weekend to marry Sarah Staudinger, 33, fashion designer and co-founder of the Staud brand.

Thursday evening, around 8 p.m., the Sénéquier brasserie had been privatized to welcome the lovebirds and their prestigious guests.