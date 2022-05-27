Entertainment

Impressive parterre of stars in Saint-Tropez for the wedding of agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 50 2 minutes read


BY Christiane Georges

Updated on 05/27/2022 at 10:54

Published on 05/27/2022 at 10:15

Updated on 05/27/2022 at 10:54

Published on 05/27/2022 at 10:15

The newlyweds Thursday evening on the port of Saint-Tropez.

The newlyweds Thursday evening on the port of Saint-Tropez.
Photo Hind Semouma

Impressive parterre of stars in Saint-Tropez for the wedding of agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger


By Christiane Georges

05/27 at 10:15 a.m.

Update 27/05 at 10:54

The Sénéquier brasserie had been privatized Thursday evening to welcome the prestigious guests of the two lovebirds, star agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger.

Ari Emanuel, 61, CEO of Endeavor and agent for stars from Mark Wahlberg to Brad Pitt to Martin Scorsese, chose Saint-Tropez this weekend to marry Sarah Staudinger, 33, fashion designer and co-founder of the Staud brand.

Thursday evening, around 8 p.m., the Sénéquier brasserie had been privatized to welcome the lovebirds and their prestigious guests.

The Sénéquier brasserie privatized this Thursday evening.

The Sénéquier brasserie privatized this Thursday evening. Photo Hind Semouma

We were able to see the sublime Emily Ratajkowski draped in a vaporous powder pink dress and Rahm Emanuel, brother of the groom, former mayor of Chicago and ex-chief of staff of Barack Obama, but also the stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, passed quickly from the black van that took them to the red brewery.

Emily Ratajkowski caused a sensation when she arrived in the port of Saint-Tropez.

Emily Ratajkowski caused a sensation when she arrived in the port of Saint-Tropez. Photo Hind Semouma

Other prestigious places on the peninsula, such as the Cheval Blanc and La Messardière luxury hotels, have been reserved to welcome guests announced as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Christian Bale or Tobey Maguire.

Effervescence on the port of Saint-Tropez at the arrival of the prestigious guests.

Effervescence on the port of Saint-Tropez at the arrival of the prestigious guests. Photo Hind Semouma

The entertainment mogul rules Hollywood with an estimated 2021 salary of over $300 million.

The designer co-founded her women’s fashion brand Staud in 2015 and has famous clients like Kendall Jenner and Dakota Fanning.

Sarah Staudinger and Ari Emanuel received their friends Thursday in Saint-Tropez, where they said to each other "yes".

Sarah Staudinger and Ari Emanuel received their friends Thursday in Saint-Tropez, where they said “yes”. Photo Hind Semouma

They got engaged in April 2021. This is the second marriage for Emanuel who is divorced from Sarah Addington, mother of his three children, after 22 years of marriage.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 50 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jimena Sánchez: the place where she shows everyone the most delicious desire

2 mins ago

Enjoy UFO movies before they knock on your door

3 mins ago

Michelle Salas ‘steals glances’ in Cannes with a heart-stopping slit dress

13 mins ago

‘Fast X’: Vin Diesel shares a photo together with Daniela Melchior during filming

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button