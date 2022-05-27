Impressive parterre of stars in Saint-Tropez for the wedding of agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger
Updated on 05/27/2022 at 10:54
Published on 05/27/2022 at 10:15
The Sénéquier brasserie had been privatized Thursday evening to welcome the prestigious guests of the two lovebirds, star agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger.
Ari Emanuel, 61, CEO of Endeavor and agent for stars from Mark Wahlberg to Brad Pitt to Martin Scorsese, chose Saint-Tropez this weekend to marry Sarah Staudinger, 33, fashion designer and co-founder of the Staud brand.
Thursday evening, around 8 p.m., the Sénéquier brasserie had been privatized to welcome the lovebirds and their prestigious guests.
We were able to see the sublime Emily Ratajkowski draped in a vaporous powder pink dress and Rahm Emanuel, brother of the groom, former mayor of Chicago and ex-chief of staff of Barack Obama, but also the stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, passed quickly from the black van that took them to the red brewery.
Other prestigious places on the peninsula, such as the Cheval Blanc and La Messardière luxury hotels, have been reserved to welcome guests announced as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Christian Bale or Tobey Maguire.
The entertainment mogul rules Hollywood with an estimated 2021 salary of over $300 million.
The designer co-founded her women’s fashion brand Staud in 2015 and has famous clients like Kendall Jenner and Dakota Fanning.
They got engaged in April 2021. This is the second marriage for Emanuel who is divorced from Sarah Addington, mother of his three children, after 22 years of marriage.
