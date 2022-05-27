Impressive parterre of stars in Saint-Tropez for the wedding of agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger

Ari Emanuel, 61, CEO of Endeavor and agent for stars from Mark Wahlberg to Brad Pitt to Martin Scorsese, chose Saint-Tropez this weekend to marry Sarah Staudinger, 33, fashion designer and co-founder of the Staud brand.

Thursday evening, around 8 p.m., the Sénéquier brasserie had been privatized to welcome the lovebirds and their prestigious guests.

We were able to see the sublime Emily Ratajkowski draped in a vaporous powder pink dress and Rahm Emanuel, brother of the groom, former mayor of Chicago and ex-chief of staff of Barack Obama, but also the stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, passed quickly from the black van that took them to the red brewery.

Other prestigious places on the peninsula, such as the Cheval Blanc and La Messardière luxury hotels, have been reserved to welcome guests announced as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Christian Bale or Tobey Maguire.