Impressive youth mystery series to binge after watching Elite

Series have become a more common means of entertainment thanks to streaming, and especially after the COVID-19 pandemic has kept people at home, the possibilities are endless, there are platforms and content for all tastes . Sometimes, with so much content, we don’t know what to watch, so if you’re a fan of series like: Elite, Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why or Pretty Little Liars, which mix mystery and a bit of the supernatural, these are some unmissable options to watch for sure. you will like them.

HBO MAX

NancyDrew

It is a mystery series based on the novel series of the same name. An adaptation of The CW by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

In the fictional town of Horseshow Bay, Maine, retired teenage detective Nancy Drew is spending her sabbatical as a waitress, while dealing with the grief of her mother’s death. What appears to be a murder of hers brings her back to her activity investigating her.

legacies

It is a fantasy drama created by Julie Plec, it is a spin-off of The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.

The story follows Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaud Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from the most powerful bloodline of vampires and werewolves. Two years after the events of The Originals, Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Starring Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kayliee Bryant and more.

AMAZON PRIME

panic

Panic is inspired by the novel by the same man by Lauren Oliver, bestselling author of stories such as Delirium and Before I Fall, an Amazon Original Production.

In the summer before their senior year, 23 graduates participate in the annual Panic competition, where they will receive a $50,000 prize that will allow them to escape from a town in Texas.

Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer is a drama written by Bert V. Royal, produced by Jessica Biel for Freeform and released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

This psychological thriller series is set over three summers in the 1990s, where a popular girl disappears while a very shy girl becomes the most popular.

It stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia and Froy Gutierrez.

NETFLIX

Tiny Pretty Things

Tiny Pretty Things is a drama based on the novel of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton. It premiered in December 2020.

The series revolves around a ballet school in Chicago, where an attack on a star student reveals a world of lies and betrayal, while a new student enters.

With Brennan Clost, Barton Cowperhwaite, Kylie Jefferson and more.

The A List

The A List is a British teen series created by Nina Metivier for the BBC in 2018, with a global release on Netflix. Its second season was released three years later on June 25, 2021.

Intrigue, romance, rivalry, mystery and the supernatural collide in this drama when a group of teenagers go camping on a remote island.

The cast is made up of Lisa Ambalavanar, Ellie Duckles, Cian Barrt, Eleanor Bennet and more actors.