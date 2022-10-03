Improve core strength and stability with this simple yet powerful exercise

Have you heard your trainer or fitness friends talk about the diamond bending? If so, surely now you are wondering about the benefits of this variation of conventional push-ups, how to perform the exercise correctly and, above all, why you should try them.

Push-ups or Diamond Push Ups, also known as triceps curls, are a variation of this classic bodyweight exercise. Instead of having the hands apart, they keep together (or very close) as you push your body up. The way you place your hands in a diamond shape on the ground when you do this pushup earns it the name diamond pushup.

Due to biomechanics, this push-up variation is between the more challenging. Unlike classic push-ups in which the chest (pectorals) is the main muscle group that works, here triceps do most from work.

But also several muscles they work together to execute the diamond pushup. The main muscle is considered to be the triceps brachiiwhile secondary muscles include the muscles pecs (chest), deltoid (shoulders) and serratus anterior.

In a classic push-up, there is a increased activation of the pectoral muscles than of the triceps brachii. However, studies have found that diamond push-ups lead to an increase in muscle activation triceps and chest in contrast to what is seen in a classic push-up. This means that while people consider the diamond curl to be predominantly a triceps exercise, this workout also activate better the chest muscles.

In addition to the muscles of the upper extremities, push-ups usually also involve the core, glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps femoris, and calf muscles. these muscles help keep the body tense to maintain plank position while performing the activity.

Benefits of diamond pushups

There are several benefits to be gained from adding the diamond pushup to your exercise routine. This includes a increased activity of the triceps, an increase in the activity of the chest muscles, a improvement in strength and stability of the core and an improvement in the strength of the shoulders. Therefore, performing diamond pushups is beneficial not only for triceps activation, but also for almost the entire upper body of the body, and even the muscles of the lower limbs.

Because there are misconceptions Regarding diamond push-ups, it is important to know the real benefits of this exercise. In addition, knowing the common mistakes in executing a diamond pushup will help optimize training gains.

1. Increased activity of the triceps

The diamond curl is one of the most effective triceps exercises. The unique hand position of this bodyweight exercise activates the triceps brachii more than a standard flex. can help you build muscle in your arms and prepare yourself for other exercises that use the triceps, such as the close-grip bench press or pull-up.

2. Increased chest activity

There is a common belief that the diamond pushup activates the chest muscles less than the classic pushup. However, studies have shown that while there is an increase in triceps activation in diamond push-ups, there is also an increase in pectoral muscle activation. Therefore, this exercise also it is excellent for building muscle on the chest.

It is important to know the correct technique of this exercise to avoid injuries. Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Improve core strength and stability

Due to the narrow base created by the position of the hands in a diamond pushup, balance becomes a challenge when executing the exercise. To maintain balance, the exercise uses the core muscles, specifically those that function in trunk rotation, such as the obliques external and internal. Incorporating core muscles for balance leads to improvement in both strength and stability.

4. Improved shoulder strength

Placing your hands close together to do a push-up puts more work on your shoulders, particularly on the anterior deltoid. Therefore, performing diamond push-ups can result in stronger and more defined shoulders.

Because the diamond pushup is capable of strengthening the anterior deltoid, it serves as a good prep exercise before moving on to workouts that require more work for this muscle.

Diamond Pushup Variations

Once you’ve mastered the diamond pushup, try one of these variations:

1

Decline diamond push-ups: Perform the decline diamond push-up by elevating your feet on a bench or chair while keeping your hands together. This variation places special emphasis on the upper pectoral muscles.



two

Incline Diamond Pushups: This variation puts less stress on your arms by keeping your upper body elevated during the exercise. It targets the chest and core muscles.



3

Diamond push-ups on the wall: Practice this variation by facing a wall and placing your hands in a triangle against it. Diamond wall push-ups are an easier variation, as they put less stress on your shoulder joints.



How to exercise safely and avoid injury

If you have a previous or pre-existing health condition, consult your doctor before starting an exercise program. Proper exercise technique is essential to ensure safety and efficacy in an exercise program, but you may need to modify each exercise for optimal results depending on your needs and goals individual. Always select a weight that allows you to have full control of your body throughout the movement. When performing any exercise, pay close attention to your body and stop immediately if you notice pain or discomfort.

To see continuous progress and strengthen the body, incorporates warm-ups, rest and nutrition suitable in your exercise routine. Ultimately, results will be based on your ability to properly recover from workouts. Rest 24-48 hours before training the same muscle groups to allow sufficient recovery.





