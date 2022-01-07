Improve health in one minute. Good food practices

Advice or better food practices to be implemented every day to improve your health in a minute. It can be done, it is practical and makes us feel good.

There is a scene from the movie Modern times Charlie Chaplin showing many men wriggling back and forth through the city streets; who moved to go to work, who to accompany their children to school, who to go home. Certainly in the film of the distant 1936 it is told of the alienation of work in the factory, of life completely changed compared to the times of the countryside.

Movies like this or even Metropolis di Lang, even more dystopian, tell us well about our time, where we got used to the alienation of everyday life in the big city, paying with it the price of the stress that haunts us.

We also live in a historical era in which, between smart working and quarantines, sedentary life is the master and staying indoors we have all become good at kneading bread and sinking our hands in junk food which however improves the mood.

Our health is affected from all points of view, however they exist good practice to improve our health in a short time. Just the time to 1 minute, as they sing in Finley.

7 good eating practices that help us feel good

There are at least 7 good practices that we could implement every day and that, in just 1 minute, help us improve our health.

Healthy carbohydrates. It takes very little to transform a plate of pasta into a healthy food, just season with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil or vinegar, in this way the fat and acid present in the condiments help reduce the glycemic impact of carbohydrates.

Wash the beans or in any case all canned foods. Another good practice is to wash the beans and all those canned foods that are consumed, therefore also lentils or corn for example, this because the liquid that preserves them is composed of starch and salt; 10 seconds under water removes about 40% of sodium.

Drink water. It is probably the best thing we can do to improve our health, perhaps with the help of a few tricks to be able to drink more.

Another good trick to improving health in no time is to make one break during meals, perhaps between the first and the second. This allows you to eat more calmly, certainly, but also to increase the sense of satiety.

Prefer vegetable protein for breakfast. Starting the day with protein helps to keep blood sugar levels stable and, as a result, the sense of hunger and mood as well as energy are also balanced.

Take a minute for clean the fruit to be consumed. It is one healthy snack which aids in the absorption of vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Finally, the green tea. The benefits of this drink are as true as its consumption is ancient. Just one fact: its weekly consumption, at least three times, reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke by 28%.

In short, all these are good practices that without taking too much time away for other things help us improve our health.