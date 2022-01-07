Health

Improve health in one minute. Good food practices

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Advice or better food practices to be implemented every day to improve your health in a minute. It can be done, it is practical and makes us feel good.

good eating practices to get better
Green tea and cereal breakfast (photo from the5th Pixabay)

There is a scene from the movie Modern times Charlie Chaplin showing many men wriggling back and forth through the city streets; who moved to go to work, who to accompany their children to school, who to go home. Certainly in the film of the distant 1936 it is told of the alienation of work in the factory, of life completely changed compared to the times of the countryside.

Movies like this or even Metropolis di Lang, even more dystopian, tell us well about our time, where we got used to the alienation of everyday life in the big city, paying with it the price of the stress that haunts us.

We also live in a historical era in which, between smart working and quarantines, sedentary life is the master and staying indoors we have all become good at kneading bread and sinking our hands in junk food which however improves the mood.

Our health is affected from all points of view, however they exist good practice to improve our health in a short time. Just the time to 1 minute, as they sing in Finley.

7 good eating practices that help us feel good

There are at least 7 good practices that we could implement every day and that, in just 1 minute, help us improve our health.

drink water good food practices
A woman with glass of water (photo from Pexels by daria-shevtsova)

Healthy carbohydrates. It takes very little to transform a plate of pasta into a healthy food, just season with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil or vinegar, in this way the fat and acid present in the condiments help reduce the glycemic impact of carbohydrates.

Wash the beans or in any case all canned foods. Another good practice is to wash the beans and all those canned foods that are consumed, therefore also lentils or corn for example, this because the liquid that preserves them is composed of starch and salt; 10 seconds under water removes about 40% of sodium.

Drink water. It is probably the best thing we can do to improve our health, perhaps with the help of a few tricks to be able to drink more.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Sports and nutrition, what to eat before training for superlative results

Another good trick to improving health in no time is to make one break during meals, perhaps between the first and the second. This allows you to eat more calmly, certainly, but also to increase the sense of satiety.

green tea benefits and good eating practices
Green tea in Chinese cups (photo from Pexels by Polina-tankilevitch)

YOU MIGHT INTEREST -> Why Does Stress Make You Fat? Tips and remedies

Prefer vegetable protein for breakfast. Starting the day with protein helps to keep blood sugar levels stable and, as a result, the sense of hunger and mood as well as energy are also balanced.

Take a minute for clean the fruit to be consumed. It is one healthy snack which aids in the absorption of vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Finally, the green tea. The benefits of this drink are as true as its consumption is ancient. Just one fact: its weekly consumption, at least three times, reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke by 28%.

In short, all these are good practices that without taking too much time away for other things help us improve our health.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Here is what we will eat to reduce emissions: no to synthetic foods but save the Mediterranean diet

November 4, 2021

Covid fourth wave, WHO: “Europe is the epicenter of the pandemic”

November 24, 2021

What happens to those who eat figs, persimmons, bananas and oranges with high blood sugar, thirst, hunger and blurred vision? Incredible

4 days ago

The New Challenge of Apulian Healthcare Amidst Pandemic And New Resources

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button