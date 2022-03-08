Improve the mobile camera with these 4 cheap accessories

On many occasions the mobile cameras They can’t be exploited anymore without having accessories. Sensors and software go so far and can’t go much further. Today we tell you how improve the mobile camera with accessories. Yes, it is possible to give it more life, improve several of the key aspects and take better pictures or videos spending very little money. Also, these gadgets They are a very good gift for a person who likes Photography And he uses his mobile a lot. Do not lose detail!

Accessories for the mobile camera, are they necessary?

Surely you have wondered if it is completely necessary spend money to take better pictures with your mobile. The answer, of course, is that no. Before spending money you should use other methods to enhance photos.

One of the best and easiest way is to install the GCam on your device. This is the Google camera and, thanks to its processing, it improves the quality of the photographs in the 99% of mobiles. Is freeit installs in just a couple of minutes and you will notice amazing improvement.

If you have already done this step and want to go a little further, you have options such as accessories for a more professional result. Take a look at the gadgets we have to show you.

A tripod for night or landscape photos

One of the things that most often ruins photographs is the stabilization. Holding the device in your hands is normal, but not ideal. Most smartphones have a stabilization system, but sometimes it is not good enough to take a decent shot.

With a small tripod of 10 or 15 euros / dollars you can greatly improve this aspect. It’s a essential accessory if you usually do photographs to landscapes or in night environments. This tripod will allow you to shoot without movement, with a good focus and take long exposure shots.

Mobile camera lenses: wide angle, macro, fisheye…

On Amazon there are thousands of options to buy glasses Additional features. These are placed with a clip on the back of your device and allow you to shoot with different “goals”. It’s the closest thing to changing lenses on a camera.

Depending on the pack you buy, they may have a fisheye lens, another wide angle, a macro or even a telephoto lens. Best of all, they are usually compatible with any mobile, be it Android or iPhone.

These mobile lens packs range from 15 to 50 euros depending on what you want to spend and the quality you want to achieve.

LED flash to better illuminate your photos

If you take night or product photos, it is highly recommended that you use extra lighting. Also if you want to improve a video call with the front camera or your selfies. The gadget we have selected is one of hundreds on Amazon.

The idea is to have a source of extra and dimmable light other than the device’s own flash. This will allow you to have a stable light source, without flashes and much dimmer. It is one of the essentials if you want improve your photos with the mobile. And there are options on Amazon from 10 euros / dollars.

Give a professional touch to video recording from your mobile

If you have controlled photography and what interests you is improve video of your mobile there is an incredible accessory for it. Yes, we are talking about a handheld stabilizer. This device almost magically stabilizes the shot of any smartphone. You will go from having a normal video to a professional looking video.

The DJI OM 4 SE is one of the cheaper options in stabilizers and also of higher quality. It has a battery included, dozens of modes, one of the best applications and enough quality for almost any user.

It is the most expensive on the list, but if you want improve your mobile video and having a professional look will be worth every euro you spend on it. It costs 99 euros / dollars on Amazon.

These are the 4 accessories that we have selected for best mobile camera when taking photos or videos. Remember that Father’s Day is near and it could also be a very good gift.