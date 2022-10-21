improve the symmetry of your back with this exercise

We all have a small natural deviation of the spine. However, when this curvature is more pronounced than normal, scoliosis is suffered. There are several types of this disease, which are classified according to the duration of the disease, the age of the patient or the cause. Despite the variety of categories, they all have a common element: the torsion of the rib cage with respect to the pelvis.

In this video, our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellezcoach), shows a breathing exercise with which the person with scoliosis can improve the symmetry of their spine. To carry out, the use of a fitball is recommended, although it is not mandatory. The first step is to place this ball against the wall and stand next to it.

Tellez clarifies that you have to take into account which is the highest shoulder, because it is the one that should be farthest from the wall. Next, the opposite leg is bent and brought forward, paying attention that the knee remains straight. The opposite hand is then responsible for pressing the fitball against the wallwhile we raise the other arm and poke our head laterally below it.

In this position, we must exhale “as if we were steaming”, exemplifies Téllez. If we repeat this exercise, possibly many people with scoliosis will achieve reduce the tension caused by this problem, as well as mitigate the discomfort.

