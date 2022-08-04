Improve your health and well-being with these 5 coaching apps

Meyo is one of the best coaching apps we can find. The app has been developed by experts and professionals from several different fields such as sexuality, sleep or coaching, just to give a few examples.

These apps do not seek to replace any type of professional but most of them are designed by professionals in the sector so that we ourselves can cultivate and improve our mental health.

This app will allow us recognize our anxiety through a series of challenges and to take control of it. Meyo also includes a series of diets or eating guidelines so that we can also take care of our bodies, as well as activities or programs that will help us regain our confidence and self-esteem.

TED

The TED app is a bit different from the previous one, but it still works perfectly as a coaching app. The app gives us access to more than 3,000 TED talks, which will be divided by themes and moods. We will find all kinds of topics in these talks, from science and technology to psychology.

The app has subtitles in more than 100 languages, so we won’t have any problem accessing all the videos, regardless of the language of the speaker of these talks. The app even allows you to download the talks to your device so we can play them offline.

rement

Remente is a digital coaching app that will give us tools so that we can improve our daily routines, habits, and goals. With it we will have it easier to be able to improve our mental health and increase our productivity.

The app has a daily task planner, which will help us meet our goals. Remente will also keep track of our mood each day, as well as our rest. As if this were not enough, the application also has a wide range of courses and articles on a multitude of different topics, like sleep optimization and healthy stress management, for example.

prime mind

If you are looking for a good coaching app, Primer Mind may be perfect for you. This app has the possibility of establishing our own personal goals on our mentality, and will allow us to improve our self-control over anxiety.

The app has more than 300 audio sessions from the hand of renowned professionals who will help us and inspire us to improve our well-being. The only “but” of this complete application is that it is in full English, but it is still a great coaching application.

Coach.me

Another app that we can use for coaching is Coach.me. This app, which is also only available in English, will allow us to see our progress from the first day while we improve our mental health and our habits.

The app allows you to set a series of personal challenges, where we will have to choose a series of different purposes. The application has been developed based on research on psychology and using the studies of great coaching professionals.