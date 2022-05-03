improve your home internet for less than 20 euros

If home Wi-Fi doesn’t reach that corner of your house and you don’t want to “complicate” or invest in a Wi-Fi mesh system, but rather you are looking for an easier and more affordable solution, read on because here you will find one selection of Wi-Fi repeaters to achieve it along with a quick and basic buying guide to get your purchase right.

Wi-Fi repeater: basic buying guide

Before you buy a Wi-Fi repeater, it’s worth taking a closer look at our router and its features. For less than 20 euros, the models that we are going to find are basic but enough to squeeze our rate. In any case, if you are looking for something more advanced, in our Wi-Fi repeater buying guide you will find more complete solutions. These are the features to consider:

Ease of connection . One of the strengths of these devices is their simplicity: you only need a plug in the area to improve coverage, know your Wi-Fi name and password.

Design . The format of the most compact devices is simply a small plastic block with some informative LEDs.

security standards. They refer to the encryption method used, essential to prevent intruders from accessing your network. The available security standards are, ordered from best to worst:

WPA2+AES WPA+AES WPA + TKIP/AES WPA+TKIP WEP open network

Compatibility with your Wi-Fi. Look at the standards supported by your router and that the repeater you are going to buy is compatible with them. These standards refer to the amount of data they are capable of transferring (in Mbps). As of the Wi-Fi 5 standard, although the most affordable repeaters generally stick to the 2.4 GHz band.

BANDS THEORETICAL MAXIMUM SPEED 802.11a 5GHz 54Mbps 802.11b 2.4GHz 11Mbps 802.11g 2.4Ghz 54Mbps 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4) 2.4GHz and 5GHz 600Mbps 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) 5Ghz 1.3Gbps 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 2.4 and 5GHz 10Gbps

Dual or single band. If your router offers dual-band support (widespread at this point), it is interesting to bet on models that are also capable of working like this, although they are not usually abundant among cheap models. In this case, they will extend your Wi-Fi network whether your router has a single channel or a double channel.

Cheap Wi-Fi Repeaters

The repeater of Xiaomi MI Wi-Fi Range Extender Pro is one of the solutions low cost More popular. And it is that for less than 10 euros this simple repeater helps to improve the coverage of your router. Up to 300 Mbps of data transfer speed, with 802.11n WiFi technology, two antennas and supports the connection of up to 24 devices. Configure it from the application.





Xiaomi MI WiFi Repeater Range Extender Pro*300mbps Repeater*up to 64 devices*Two powerful external antennas*Plug and play

The Store N300 A9 (12.95 euros) is a Wi-Fi repeater with two omnidirectional antennas to enhance the intensity of the signal. Easy to set up in three steps, it is compatible with most 802.11n standard wireless routers. It works in the 2.4 Ghz band, up to 300 300 Mbps





Tenda N300 A9 WiFi Repeater, Network Extender, Wireless Extender 300 Mbps, 2 External Antennas, WPS Button, Play and Plug, LED Signal Indicator, Easy Configuration, Compatible with Modem and Router

Very interesting in relation quality price this D-Link DAP-1325 (16 euros), a repeater that works with the 802.11n standard (up to 300 Mbps) in the 2.4 GHz band. With an Ethernet port, it is compatible with WPA2 and has two external antennas.





D-Link DAP-1325 – N300 WiFi Network Extender Repeater Amplifier (802.11n up to 300 Mbps, 2.4 GHz, RJ-45 10/100 Mbps Ethernet port, access point mode, WPA2, WPS, 2 external antennas), White

The TP-Link N300TL (17.49 euros) is a compact Wi-Fi repeater that only operates in the 2.4 GHz frequency band and whose maximum transmission speed is 300 Mbps. Without antennas, with a single button but with an Ethernet socket.





TP-Link N300 Tl-WA850RE – WiFi Network Extender Repeater (2.4 GHz, 300 Mbps, Ethernet Port, Ap and Extender Mode, Internal Antennas), White

With two antennas integrated in a very compact body with an Ethernet port at the bottom, the amplifier TP-Link TL-WA855RE (19.98 euros) is easily configured. Data transfer up to 300Mbps





TP-Link TL-WA855RE WiFi Signal Amplifier Repeater 300 Mbps WiFi Network Extender Wireless Router (Ethernet Port 2 external antennas), White Color

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

At Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computing and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may change after publication.