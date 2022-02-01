“Improved relations with Goggia? If you say so … Against the vaccine, but I did it to win the Olympics »- Corriere.it

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

«The head in sport counts for 100%, I’ve done hypnosis and I’m ready to chase a dream. The relationship with Sofia? You can live together if there is respect “

Federica Brignone, 19 victories in the World Cup, the last Sunday in the Garmisch super-G, like never before in the history of skiing. He arrives at the Beijing Games in amazing form, his weapon is the newfound serenity.

Let’s start with the bronze in the giant of Pyeongchang: do you remember four years ago?

«I remember the tension due to postponements due to bad weather: I struggled to sleep. Once at the gate I didn’t even think I would be able to finish the first heat ».

Will they be armored Olympics, how do you deal with them?

«We will have to live with the rules of the bubble. Even if I disagree, I let it go. Last year at the World Championships in Cortina I wanted to go home ».

What is your position on vaccines?

“I’m vaccinated, even if I’m not in favor. The Olympics are too important, so zero controversy. I want to go to China just to ski and try to win ».

Federica, has found serenity. What’s behind it?

«I asked for help because mistakes are not a defeat but an opportunity to improve. Last year I lived almost everything badly, I consumed energy in useless things. I threw away many races ».

Who did you ask for help?

«First of all to myself, because if you don’t want to change you will never change. In recent years I have focused on this aspect to help the athlete Federica, but first of all the person. A mental coach has been following me since 2015. Then I did hypnosis ».

What is hypnosis for?

“No movie pendulums. In the sessions you go into a trance and, through allegories, the unconscious does crazy jobs. In two words it cannot be explained ».

Does the head make the difference?

«Yes, in sport it counts almost 100%, we all ski well. But between arriving first and thirtieth is a discourse of mental balance. The mental coach also taught me to give a damn about the judgments of others. I had a thousand paranoia, as soon as I missed a heat in training I said: I will never make it again! ».

What does it feel like in those moments?

«You enter a dark tunnel, I was terribly ill. I remember every moment of my career: the bib numbers, the emotions, the snow. But last year I removed almost everything as bad as it was. Not for the results, but for how I experienced it. Sometimes I didn’t want to go to the races, I thought I wouldn’t be able to qualify ».

But she came out of the tunnel.

«Questioning myself is my limit but also my strength. It takes willpower, sacrifices and determination to overcome doubts. It’s like a house of cards: if you remove one, everything can fall. ”

Your brother Davide is a pillar of that castle, did you do well to break away from the elite group of the national team?

“Yes, I’m much calmer. Changing environment helped me, last summer I had very little desire to resume skiing. Freedom was good. Davide has been following me since 2017, he was the really strong one in the family but he was stopped by injuries. Having him next to him is a good choice: the results say so ».

Sofia Goggia said that your relationships have changed: how?

“Oh yes, did he say so? Good for her. For me they have not changed. We are two people with opposite characters. We can very well live together, if there is mutual respect ».

And is there this respect?

«For my part, yes, at this moment even more. You have to take off your hat in front of his performances, I also told him. She is a great athlete, then the human discourse is something else ».

Federica is at the forefront of the environment with her project «Liquid trajectories», small daily gestures to raise awareness of respect for the planet: where do we start?

“Revolution is useless. A gesture is enough to change a lot, if we all do it: it is not possible to completely eliminate plastic but it can be limited. Drink the tap water! I buy things in bulk, and I don’t waste food ».

World Cup already won in 2020, Olympic gold is missing. Do you believe it?

“It’s the big dream. I’m fine, I’m in shape. We hope to find the last pieces of the puzzle in China ».

Besides skiing, what does it do?

«I meditate. And I read, the last book was “Changing the water to the flowers”. I listened to all the Harry Potter audiobooks again, I’m a fanatic of the saga ».

Follow the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also with the Courier newsletter. Every day the latest news on Italian athletes in Beijing: winners, competitions, records and medals. You can sign up here