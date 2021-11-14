improves PlayStation Now cloud gaming? – Multiplayer.it

It seems that Sony has recently filed a new patent that appears to indicate the possible design of a hardware system multi-GPU to be used as a basic platform for the cloud gaming, which could suggest an application to improve graphics and performance of titles on PlayStation Now, or in any case in cloud gaming.

It is not the first time that such a thing has emerged, with a similar document also detected last year, even suggesting a possible PS5 Pro with dual GPU.

A pattern that emerged with Sony’s patent on the multi-GPU system

This does not seem to be the case, as the published schemes seem to refer to something other than one console, being a sort of more complex structure to which clients can interface through a connection in the cloud.

The project that emerges from the patent is rather complex, but it seems to be based on a system of workload distribution between different graphics cards placed in parallel, similar to what happens with configurations in SLI or crossfire, but here the question is posed a little bigger.

The meaning of all this lies in ensuring the highest game quality for users who use the platform via the cloud, in terms of resolution and frame-rate, as well as lower latency. The technology in question should focus on proper splitting of data to be managed in the multi-GPU system and allow for one buffer management, so that waiting times between one operation and another are reduced, in order to speed up the work even more.

In any case, it is not known at the moment if this technology can have an actual application, let alone if it is used in PlayStation Now or some other platform. Speaking of Sony’s subscription service, we remind you of the games released in November 2021 on PlayStation Now.