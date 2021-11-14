improves the ‘last seen’ function

It will improve dramatically, soon, the ‘last accessed’ function via a WhatsApp update which should be made available to iPhone and Android users closely. After specifying the nature of some moves by the team, as you may have observed with our themed article, we need to focus on an element of the aforementioned application that will finally make available to everyone a certain flexibility for its use.

What changes with the WhatsApp update for the ‘last seen’ function

What are the news that we must expect from the next WhatsApp update, about the ‘last seen’ function? According to GSMArena, WhatsApp is constantly working behind the scenes to add new features to its service and today we have to dwell on the clues that come to us from the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Apparently, in fact, this version now has an option to hide our “last seen” information from specific people.

The feature has been active for a few months, but at this point we can finally say that soon it will be available for a subset of people, through a special WhatsApp update. This means that it will soon come to all the people who use the beta, and then to the version of WhatsApp that everyone is using. However, there is a caveat for users, in that “Soon” could also mean “in a few months”. Just think

to what has been leaked through past implementations of new WhatsApp features.

So, update WhatsApp again In the dockyard, but at the same time promising. Regardless of the timing of the long-awaited intervention by the technicians, soon anyone who uses WhatsApp will be able to set their “last access” status, in order to be viewed by everyone, their contacts, or alternatively their contacts, except a blacklist of specific people. Of course, it will also remain possible preclude anyone such information on Android and iPhone.

