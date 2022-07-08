IMSS analyzes recommendation of the CNDH for poor medical care when amputating legs and removing the uterus from a woman

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that it analyzes the recommendation issued by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) on events recorded between the months of September 2018 and July 2019.

The CNDH issued recommendation 118/2022 through which it requested the IMSS to repair the damage to a patient in Querétaro who suffered the amputation of both legs and hysterectomy as a result of misdiagnosis.

In this regard, the institute endorsed in this case its willingness to cooperate with the purposes of the human rights guarantor body.

Likewise, Social Security expressed its commitment to timely and adequate health care for its beneficiaries.

Negligent removal of IUD triggered removal of uterus and amputation of legs

According to the file CNDH/4/2019/5817/Q, a 27-year-old woman filed a complaint against personnel assigned to the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) 9 and the Regional General Hospital (HGR) 1 of the IMSS, in Querétaro, for a poor medical care during a curettage to remove a “translocated” Intrauterine Device (IUD) in September 2018, which caused an infection and consequently 3 cardiac arrests, removal of the uterus and the right ovary.

The complaint states that her legs were also amputated, “without an adequate follow-up given to her clinical condition and without deciding the medical specialty that should treat her, considering whether it corresponded to trauma and orthopedics or to angiology, for which reason he was neglected to provide the physical therapy that he required at the time.”

“According to the extension of the Medical Opinion prepared by personnel of this National Commission, the IUD was removed with tweezers, without instrumental uterine curettage or laparotomy being performed, which is the recommendation in the case of a translocated IUD, in addition to the fact that the victim continued with abdominal discomfort that triggered sepsis. Due to the foregoing, this Autonomous Body considers that the care provided to the victim was neither timely nor adequate,” the recommendation states.

It adds that the removal of the IUD was carried out by the responsible authority “blindly”.

Days later, the patient presented with low back pain and the condition was recorded as a precedent to the IUD removal procedure “without carrying out any analysis, X-rays or ultrasound”, for which she was diagnosed with “acute low back pain”, prescribing only medications to control pain, in addition that the removal of the IUD was not reviewed.

Because the lumbar and abdominal pain continued, in addition to presenting nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, on October 2, 2018, the young woman presented herself in the emergency room of UMF 9 at night, being sent to HGR 1, where He was admitted with data of hypovolemic shock 11, infectious gastroenteritis and severe dehydration; she lost consciousness and later she learned that it was a cardiac arrest and woke up in HGR 1, since she was transferred to the emergency room, in addition to evidence that resuscitation maneuvers were carried out for 30 minutes.

After several procedures while hospitalized, on the fifth day, on October 7, 2018, the woman was still in serious condition with a high fever, abdominal drainage, low platelet count, vaginal discharge of foul-smelling fluid, and tissue death in the toes of her right foot. and in the left ankle, “predicting it as serious”, carrying out the surgery to perform amputation on the 17th of that month.

When performing other surgeries and upon discharge from the hospital on October 28, 2018, the patient’s health status was described as acute kidney injury, temporary pacemaker placement, she still had skin type with purple spots on both legs, “so A second amputation was considered later, to see if there was brain damage due to the time of cardiac arrest, they performed a cranial computed tomography.”

She was discharged from the hospital on November 1, 2018, being transferred by ambulance to her home.

“On June 15, 2019, his left leg was amputated, removing part of it up to the calf.”

rmlgv