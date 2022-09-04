IMSS approves Comprehensive Plan for Public Works and Equipment for medical offices

The H. Technical Council of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) approved the Comprehensive Plan of Institutional Needs in terms of Public Works and Equipment, which includes developing 140 projects, 19 priority, 45 works in execution and 76 in planning, with which which will obtain 2,205 census beds and 331 family medicine offices.

In his message, the general director of the IMSS, Maestro Zoé Robledo, pointed out that this project is pertinent for the growth of the installed capacity and because the Comprehensive Plan of Institutional Needs is congruent, since it will be directed with the current growth process in the training of medical specialists.

He indicated that the IMSS trains twice as many professionals as it did before, an action that must be tied with the increase in infrastructure and equipment.

“Today we are in one of the best moments in financial terms for the Institute and it is time to invest, but to invest efficiently with a new way of understanding the administrative phenomenon, which allows us to finish on time, with economic efficiencies and with the highest quality,” he added.

For her part, the director of Medical Benefits, Dr. Célida Duque Molina, explained that in order to prioritize infrastructure needs in the IMSS, there was a proposal of 500 requested medical units and through an analysis with a qualitative and quantitative method, achieved the prioritization of 140 projects.

He explained that said plans were determined in those states that show the greatest lag in terms of the operation of services and the work of the First Level of attention, as well as other relevant factors, among them, having a land that is property of the IMSS, that has a record in the portfolio and that there is technical feasibility.

He referred that through the 140 projects, 2 thousand 205 registered beds and 331 family medicine offices would be increased.

Dr. Célida Duque Molina indicated that among the 19 priority projects are medical units that were damaged by the earthquakes of September 2017, among them, the San Alejandro, in Puebla; and Zaragoza, in Mexico City; there is also the Regional General Hospital of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua; and the General Hospitals of the Zone, in Ticul, Yucatán, and in Tula, Hidalgo.

He added that 13 mixing centers are also contemplated, considering cancer therapy as a priority in terms of institutional medical treatment.

He informed that of the 45 projects in execution, 22 are in First Level, 19 in Second Level and four in Third Level of attention; while of the 76 in planning, the largest number is in Second Level, with 39; followed by the First Level, with 26; Third Level with 10 and one more in a research center for the state of Zacatecas.

He said that there are two projects in charge of the Conservation and General Services Coordination, the Arandas Hospital, which will soon come into operation, and seven expansions and remodeling for the mixing centers.

He commented that the Comprehensive Plan of Institutional Needs in terms of Public Works and Equipment has had a strategic development of several years, through a transversal and linked work between the Directorates of Medical Benefits, Administration and Finance of the Social Security, with the participation of the Directorate of Operation and Evaluation, in addition to being linked to the areas of medical infrastructure and conservation.

