IMSS Jalisco highlights the effectiveness and safety of the HPV vaccine

Guadalajara, Net., November 8, 2023.- The vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV) is indicated in the health sector for girls in the fifth grade of primary school or at least 11 years old; In the sixth grade or at least 12 years old; The researcher from the immunology division of the Western Biomedical Research Center (CIBO) of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Jalisco, Hector, says that in the first year of secondary school or at the age of 13, it is effective and safe. Montoya.

Through a statement, it was explained that it is in this stage of life (adolescence) where biologicals are expected to be more effective because the immune tissue known as the thymus has not yet reached its maximum involution, which There is a gland located in. The upper part of the chest (below the sternum) whose function is to produce white blood cells (lymphocytes) that protect the body from infections and viruses.

“Prophylactic vaccination should be done before the beginning of sexual relations and especially before the induction of the thymus, because when this happens, which is more or less in adolescence, after that the memory cells have already been formed and We are more dependent on the immune system in general,” he explained.

He reiterated, “That is why it is ideal that they be vaccinated before adolescence so that some memory cells can be programmed to respond to the threat of the virus.”

However, the researcher indicated that while various myths surround the HPV vaccine, the truth is that there is no evidence that has been published in scientifically mediated documents or that has come from the epidemiological surveillance systems of health or official institutions or agencies. .

“No references have been reported. This vaccine generally produces the expected effects of any biologic, which are fever, pain and redness at the application site. What is expected from this vaccine is that it benefits most users and the harm is minimal,” the CIBO researcher said.

He said that vaccines administered in the health sector, including IMSS, provide protection for many years after administration.

The vaccine is administered intramuscularly in the arm and provides 98 to 100 percent protection against the four main serotypes that can develop cancer, according to each individual’s susceptibility. Under the guidelines already mentioned, a single dose is applied for adolescents.

He reminded that the vaccine is also administered to cisgender (cis) and transgender (trans) women up to 49 years of age who have risk factors such as being carriers of HIV AIDS, in a three-dose schedule.

“Its application is 100 percent preventive, both for girls, as we have already mentioned about the creation of protective “memory” cells, and for cis and trans women living with HIV, because it is their compromised “The reason makes HPV more sensitive to introducing the immune system,” he concluded.