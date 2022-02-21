IMSS opens employment call for medical specialists

Are you interested in working in the health sector? The Mexican Social Security Institute (

IMSS

) opened his job call 2022which is addressed to specialist doctors, for the hiring of new external specialists and graduates prior to this year.

Thus, health professionals who are interested in working in the Mexican Social Security Institute (

IMSS

) must register online, entering the website no later than next Wednesday, February 23

imss.gob.mx

clicking on the section “Specialist Physicians Call 2022”, where they can register and obtain their access pass to the selection event, which will take place from March 1 to 3.

Applicants will receive a message in their email with the information with the exact date and time of their appointment. Every Administrative Operation Body will decide in which facilities the selection process will take place.

Vacancies available to work at IMSS

Allergy and immunology.

Cardiopulmonary Physiology.

Pediatric Pulmonology.

Emergencies.

Pathological Anatomy and Exfoliative Cytology Laboratory.

Gastroenterology.

Neurosurgery.

Urology.

Anesthesiology.

Pediatric Gastroenterology.

Neurology.

Pediatric Clinical Allergy and Immunology.

Angiology.

Geriatrics.

Pediatric Neurology.

Interventional endoscopy.

Audiology.

Oncology gynecology.

Ophthalmology.

clinical neurophysiology.

Cardiology.

Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Pediatric oncology.

Pediatric Neurosurgery.

Pediatric Cardiology.

Hematology.

Surgical Oncology.

Clinical Pathology.

Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery.

Pediatric Hematology.

Otorhinolaryngology.

Pediatric Pathology.

General Surgery.

infectology.

Pediatrician in Emergency Services.

Pediatric Rheumatology.

Pediatric Surgery.

Medicine of the Pediatric Patient in Critical Condition.

Radiotherapy.

Gynecological Urology.

Plastic surgery.

Internal Medicine.

Epidemiology.

Medical Oncology.

Nephrology.

Occupational Health.

Hemodynamics.

Endocrinology.

Pediatric.

Neonatology.

Intensive therapy.

Dermatology.

Endoscopy.

Pneumology.

Traumatology and orthopedics.

Requirements to work at IMSS

Interested parties must submit the original of the following documents, as well as a copy of each of them, in letter size and in black and white.

Valid official identification with photograph (voting card, passport, etc.).

Three recent child-size color photographs on matte paper.

Updated birth certificate.

Proof of address.

Unique Registry Key (CURP).

Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC), issued by the Tax Administration System (SAT).

If you have a work record in the IMSS, present proof of payment.

Graduates from other institutions, generation 2022

From institutions of the Public Sector or Decentralized Public Organizations: They must present an institutional diploma of the specialty, issued at the state or federal level.

From Private Sector Institutions: institutional record of the specialty. Only graduates from institutions recognized by the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS).

Graduates of previous generations (any institution, including IMSS)

They must submit the degree and the bachelor’s degree certificate, as well as the title and certificate to practice the specialty to which they request admission.

