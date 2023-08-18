IMSS warns about risks of intermittent fasting

He Mexican Social Security Institute The alternative diet, known as intermittent fasting, disseminated on the Internet and social networks by so-called life coaches, warns beneficiaries about the potential harm to health from the practice.

In a statement, IMSS Remember that there are feeding strategies such as NutrimSS, This includes providing tools for healthy eating, and individualized nutritional counseling in family medicine units.

related news

Besides, L.Ilia Hernandez AlvaradoRepresentative Coordinator of NutritionIMSS in El Zacatecasreported that intermittent fasting is a dietary treatment option based on on-demand fasting periods or food restriction for weight control.

related news

Similarly, he pointed out that one of its disadvantages is that it puts the body in a state of caloric deficit, which is not an option in the long run and can produce side effects such as hunger, irritability, nausea, feeling of difficulty Is. Focusing, and worrying..

“Intermittent fasting is different from what we recommend as a healthy diet. We base a healthy diet on a plate of good food, which includes three food groups: rice, bread, and grains like tortillas.”

“The red group, which are proteins of animal origin, are chicken, fish, eggs, milk and cheese, and legumes, which are vegetable proteins such as beans, broad beans, chickpeas, lentils, and soybeans; the third group is fruits and vegetables that provide us with vitamins.” will provide more minerals,” said

He explained that the basis of a healthy diet is the inclusion of food from each of the food groups to meet a person’s nutritional needs and emphasized that intermittent fasting should be practiced by adults over the age of 70, children and Can be especially risky in teenagers.

“It is also not recommended for people who have a history of eating disorders, or those who already suffer from anxiety or depression diagnosed by a mental health specialist. We’re not going to recommend it to people with chronic kidney disease because because of the nature of their disease, their fat and protein metabolism is completely different,” he said.

Follow us on Google News and get the best of the best

deli