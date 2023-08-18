Health

IMSS warns about risks of intermittent fasting

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner7 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

He Mexican Social Security Institute The alternative diet, known as intermittent fasting, disseminated on the Internet and social networks by so-called life coaches, warns beneficiaries about the potential harm to health from the practice.

In a statement, IMSS Remember that there are feeding strategies such as NutrimSS, This includes providing tools for healthy eating, and individualized nutritional counseling in family medicine units.

(tagstotranslate)imss

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner7 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Pharmacists renew their support to provide low-cost sun protection to lupus patients

1 week ago

This is what those over 65 should walk to extend their lives

January 2, 2023

Medical guard attention during the weekend in the capital

5 days ago

HIV: A silent threat to Manizales’ health

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button