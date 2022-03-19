IMSS Welfare 2022. What are the FREE services offered

Digital Millennium

/ 03.18.2022 17:48:01





IMSS-Wellness is a program run by the federal government that provides free medical care for all people who are not affiliated with the IMSS, are not salaried or live in areas of difficult access, among its services are some specialized consultations such as mental health, nutrition and laboratory tests.

According to him Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), The IMSS-Wellness program offers its services in 3,893 units spread over 19 states of the Mexican Republic. For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that this model will be expanded to other states such as Nayarit.

The IMSS-Wellness program seeks to serve up to 150 thousand people as part of its plans for this 2022, in order to offer free health services and build a “Unique Health System”.

IT IS IMPORTANT to note that medical care will depend on each health unit as well as the hospitals that have this free health program.

Photo: IMSS La Margarita Annex Hospital. (Focus Agency)

What services does the IMSS-Wellness program offer?

The IMSS-Wellness program offers first and second level medical care services free of charge, highlighting general and specialized consultations such as:

General medicine consultation

Basic emergency care

Nursing and mental health care

External consultation of family medicine and specialties

Diseases related to oral health

What’s more, will carry out community actions such as provision of shelter, food and orientation on health issues, it will provide educational material and facilitate the accompaniment of midwives in rural areas.

Photo: IMSS (File)

The states where IMSS-Wellness operates are:

State of Mexico (West)

How to obtain IMSS-Wellness?

People who do not have insurance or IMSS affiliation and want to take advantage of free services they must go to the Rural Medical Units or visit the hospitals that have the program in the states mentioned, since there is no online procedure to join this program.

wgp

​

​