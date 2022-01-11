Imu news 2022, a bonus with the budget law – idealista / news

News for IMU 2022 in the budget law. The financial maneuver, effective from 1 January, introduced a Imu bonus. We see what it is and especially to whom it belongs.

Here comes the Imu bonus

Experimentally for the years 2022-2023 was introduced on Imu bonus, or a contribution for the payment of the house tax. The benefit is due to the subjects who transfer their business in a municipality with a population of up to 500 inhabitants of inland areas, which are at risk of depopulation. The purpose of the bonus is in fact to favor it tourism development and to combat commercial desertification and the abandonment of territories.

But be careful though. The Imu bonus is not due to residential properties, but only to the instrumental properties, or those owned and used for the exercise of its business. The contribution will be disbursed on the basis of available resources (for the moment it is of 10 million euros per year).

The implementation modalities of the contribution will be defined by a specific decree of the Minister of Culture, with the ministers of Economic Development, Economy and Interior.

Public property on loan

To the same subjects who can take advantage of the Imu bonus the possibility of receiving real estate assets on loan owned by the state, regions or local authorities. The loan can have a maximum duration of 10 years. Even if it is a free loan, all costs will be borne by the borrower.