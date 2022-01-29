Imu, what changes for those who are separated

They will be exempt from paying theImu on the main residence the spouses who decide to separate, putting an end to their cohabitation relationship even if they will not be legally separated or divorced.

What the Supreme Court decided

In the moment in which it is ascertained, in fact, the separation, there will no longer be the difference between main and secondary residence, as the element of the family unit that guaranteed the benefit is also missing. In this case, the separation is something above the parts. This was stated by the Court of Cassation, with the ordinance 893 of 13 January 2022. As reported by Italy todaythe motivation is based on the fact that “ if two spouses who are not legally separated have their own home in two different buildings, the family unit remains unique and, therefore, the taxpayer cannot be entitled to the exemption if the property does not also constitute the habitual residence of his family members “. The only request concerns” the uniqueness of the property and the permanent residence of the owner and his family unit “, regardless of whether the houses are located in the same municipality or in different places.

What should not be confused

There is a thin thread, however, to which we must be careful not to get confused with the de facto separation we were talking about above: in fact, the Imu exemption will not be valid if the split between the two spouses does not lead to a “ disintegration of the family unit, and, consequently, the main residence can no longer be identified with the marital home “. It will be necessary to ascertain whether the transfer from the main residence of one of the spouses takes place” for the fracture of the cohabitation relationship, that is, of a factual situation consisting in the irreconcilability of the continuation of the cohabitation, under the same roof, of the persons linked by the marital relationship, with consequent overcoming of the presumption of coincidence between the marital home and the main residence “.

What the law says