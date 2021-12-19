in 10 against 11 for 70 minutes is ba …

On the 18th day of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship, the Verona is beaten at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Turin from former Ivan Juric’s team.

Decisive ingenuity by Magnani, who after 20 minutes gets sent off for a foul by the last man: Pobega scores on the consequent punishment and a monumental second half by Hellas is not enough to find a draw.

The race. Hellas loses in the warm-up Barak, who had to return to the Olimpico: Lasagna in his place. Praet grace Hellas with an empty net, then Magnani he is the negative protagonist of the challenge: he loses the ball to the limit and stretches Sanabria, the referee (assisted by the Var) expels him. And on the consequent punishment the ball ends up between the feet of Pobega that beats Montipò. Inside Sutalo and Tameze for Caprari and Lasagna and a few other scoring opportunities.

In the second half Hellas made the game, continuing to push. A pole of Pharaohs arrives (but perhaps there was offside), and opportunities for Sutalo, Tameze, Cancellieri and Ceccherini. The goal does not arrive and the grenade surpasses Hellas in the standings. For the Gialloblù on Wednesday he will challenge the Fiorentina at the Bentegodi: Magnani and Ceccherini will be missing (warned, he was in warning).

The final: Turin-Verona 1-0 (25 ‘Pobega)

The chronicle of the second half

94 & # 39; At the last corner Milinkovic-Savic saves on Ceccherini

92 ‘Inviting ball for Pharaohs, who on the fly, however, puts it out

88 ‘Tameze tries from outside, Milinkovic-Savic saves diving

86 ‘Milinkovic Savic risks dribbling on Simeone and Cancellieri, who touches the ball: however, it ends up on the bottom

80 ‘Despite the numerical inferiority Hellas pushes but fails to create scoring chances

59 & # 39; Great cross by Veloso, Sutalo heads close to the post!

50 & # 39; Tameze deviation towards his own goal on a cross, Montipò manages to save

49 ‘Faraoni on an assist from Tameze finds Vanya’s deviation on the post, but offside action spoiled

The chronicle of the first half

44 ‘Singo from an excellent position shoots very high

37 ‘Djidji enters the area and shoots: ball out

27 ‘Double change for Hellas: out of Caprari and Lasagna, in Tameze and Sutalo

25 ‘GOAL OF TORINO On the following punishment the ball is rejected and Pobega he replies on the net

The expulsion of Magnani (Fotoexpress)

24 ‘The Var intervenes: Magnani expelled. The decision seems correct

21 ‘Naive Magnani who loses the ball and stretches Sanabria to the limit: warned, but risked red

15 & # 39; Caprari picks up Lazovic, cross-shot blocked by Milinkovic-Savic

13 ‘Descent of Pobega, Praet with an empty goal does not find the goal by smoothing the ball

1 ‘Barak, announced as the owner, has a relapse during the warm-up: Lasagna plays

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji (53 ‘Zima), Bremer, Rodriguez (78’ Good morning); Singo (78 ‘Aina), Lukic, Pobega (78’ Mandragora), Vojvoda; Praet (61 ‘Brekalo), Pjaca; Sanabria

Available: Gemello, Izzo, Ansaldi, Kone, Warming, Linetty, Rincon,

Coach: Ivan Juric

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Casale, Magnani, Ceccherini; Pharaohs, Veloso (71 ‘Bessa), Ilic (85’ Hongla), Lazovic; Lasagna (27 ‘Sutalo, 85’ Cancellieri), Caprari (27 ‘Tameze); Simeone

Available: Pandur, Berardi, Cetin, Rüegg, Ragusa, Coppola

Coach: Igor Tudor

Referee: Michael Fabbri (Section AIA of Ravenna) Assistants: Rossi (Section AIA of Novara), Dei Giudici (Section AIA of Latina)