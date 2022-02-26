2022-02-25

The conflict going through Ukraine and Russia It has already crossed all borders and reached the sport. Many Ukrainians prefer to stay on their land to face the Russian army when war breaks out.

Incredible testimonial from Ukrainian player who wants to go to war

One of them is the young goalkeeper Nikita Fedotovwho gave an interview to Radius Brand while he was dressed as a soldier from the Ukrainian army battalion and enlisted with a weapon in hand to defend his people.

“I can assist you now, in 10 minutes I will be with my weapon defending my people,” were the first words of the 21-year-old goalkeeper to the aforementioned media outlet.

Next, Nikita tell how the situation is in your country. ”Everything is very bad. Right now it’s fatal. We have to be ready when Russia comes to act as protectors. I have not considered leaving. I want to be here. My family wanted to go to Europe, but I didn’t. I can’t,” she assured.