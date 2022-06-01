In 13 days, Karla Fatule’s life takes a turn “from heaven to earth” due to a health problem

Actress Karla Fatule left her followers saddened on Tuesday by revealing that for 13 days her life took a turn from heaven to earth, for a health problem, of which he still does not have a concrete report.

“For 13 days my life has taken a change from heaven to earth. I was traveling with my family and I began to experience strange swelling in my body and a huge discomfort, “he wrote in the post along with a photograph in a hospital.

Below is his statement posted on Instagram:

For 13 days my life has taken a change from heaven to earth. I was traveling with my family and i started experiencing strange swelling in my body and tremendous discomfort.

My life changed drastically; my body in 5 days was radically transformed and my outlook on life has never been the same.

Today with the strength of being able to publicly express what I am experiencing, I feel in the best hands; with the best doctors and nurses that can exist.

Without my family (you know who they are) these days would not have been possible.

Days ago I thought I was not going to get out of this hole and today… Today I give thanks because I am in the best mood to see a beautiful and bright future.

When the studies are advanced and my treatment fully begins, I will share with you in detail what I have because I definitely know that with what I am going through I can learn and help others.

I am very, very excited. This one day at a time. Learning to have patience. I have already started my treatment and soon I will see my children after so many days. send me all your beautiful energies. Thanks for reading and being here.”