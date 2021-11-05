In 13 Regions incidence above the critical threshold of 50 – Health

There are 13 Regions and Autonomous Provinces that this week record an incidence of Covid-19 cases above the critical alert threshold set at 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a threshold from which it becomes difficult to be able to track cases.

The highest values ​​are recorded in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, with 189.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, and in Friuli Venezia Giulia where the incidence value reached 139.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The lowest values ​​are recorded instead in Molise (11.1) and Sardinia (14.8).

These are the incidence values ​​in the Regions and Autonomous Provinces according to the latest weekly monitoring of the control room (updated on 4/11/2021): Abruzzo (49.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants); Basilicata (27.0); Calabria (52.5); Campania (66.2); Emilia Romagna (56.1); Friuli Venezia Giulia (139.6); Lazio (63); Liguria (52.1); Lombardy (34); Marche (50.2); Molise (11.1); PA Bolzano (189.1); PA Trento (63); Piedmont (38); Puglia (31.9); Sardinia (14.8); Sicily (51.7); Tuscany (57.7); Umbria (51.4); Aosta Valley (22.6); Veneto (75.3).