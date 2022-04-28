in 15 years, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and the others have really changed a lot (PHOTOS)
Since their first appearance on American television in 2017, the Kardashian sisters, who return in a new show to see on Disney +, have changed a lot. The proof.
They won’t waste time! Just one year after the end of Keeping up with the Kardashians, their famous reality show that has aired since 2007 on E! in the USA, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and the others made their comeback on Disney+ in The Kardashians last Thursday, April 14. For the platform of the big-eared American giant, the Kardashian sisters have agreed to be followed (almost) daily by television cameras. The opportunity for the public to discover the daily life of the most influential family on the planet.
Kendall Jenner was only 11 years old
In less than twenty years, the Kardashian sisters have become beloved icons around the world. Followed by hundreds of millions of people on social networks, Kourtney, Khloe and the others fascinate as much as they annoy. But by lifting (part of) the veil of their private life, the sisters have managed the feat of forging an exceptional bond with their fans. In fifteen seasons, millions of viewers around the world have followed their evolution: they have seen them grow up, become mothers, experience ups and downs in their careers… And it’s not over!
On the occasion of the arrival of the Kardashians on Disney Plus, Télé-Loisirs invites you to discover without further delay, a tasty before / after of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney & co. What did they look like in 2017? How old were they? To see everything and know everything, click here.
Kim Kardashian at its lowest in the first episodes
In the first episodes of The Kardashians available on the SVOD platform, viewers have already been able to discover the setbacks of Kim Kardashian. In the middle of a garden party, the ex-Kanye West lost his footing when he discovered that haters were threatening to reveal new extracts from a new sextape concerning her. In preparation for Saturday Night Live, the businesswoman burst into tears, refusing to dive back into the nightmare experienced almost twenty years ago, during a first similar affair.
Discover Disney+: register now!