In 1796 Edward Jenner discovered vaccines – Chronicle

Already Thucydides was one of the first to document how, during the plague that struck Athens in 429 BC, those who got sick and were healed rarely got sick again. Centuries later, a practice called variolization spread in China and India: healthy subjects were inoculated with tissue taken from a sick person in a mild form. The subjects variolized after being healed were practically immune to the disease. In 1700, variolation lands in Europe, probably imported by Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, wife of the British ambassador to Turkey. Lady Mary had been disfigured by the smallpox epidemic that struck London in 1715; Upon learning of the variolization during a trip to Istanbul, she decided to import it to England. But the discovery of the technique known as vaccination dates back to 1796, attributed to the British physician Edward Jenner. It was known at the time that farmers infected with cowpox, once cured, were also immunized against its more dangerous human variant. Jenner found a connection between the two infections and in May 1796 attempted an experiment by injecting tissue taken from a young woman with cowpox into an eight-year-old boy. After a few months he repeated the treatment, this time with human smallpox, and the child did not get sick. Jenner came to the conclusion that something in her body was preventing the infection, even though she couldn’t tell what. Edward Jenner’s research on vaccination laid the foundations for the development of immunology and was such an important discovery that it convinced the British government, starting in 1840, to make smallpox vaccination mandatory for all.

