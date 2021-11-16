in 2 months + 192%. 82% are nurses

Spike in Covid infections among health workers: in the last two months the number of virus positivity among professionals in the ward has increased by 192.3%, going from 936 cases registered on 14 September to 2,736 on 14 November. Of these, about 82% are nurses.

Boom in Covid cases among health professionals

«After a drop recorded in the first half of September, linked to the lower circulation of the virus in the summer, the cases have returned to grow significantlyFnopi (National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders) declared this to ANSA, processing data from the National Institute of Health (Iss). The Federation reports about 90 nurses employed in the ward who have died from the beginning of the pandemic to date and highlights how this figure has almost stopped at the beginning of 2021, precisely with the start of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign among health professionals and with the subsequent suspension of unvaccinated nurses, more exposed to any serious forms of the disease. Unvaccinated nurses to date, Fnopi said, are about 3,800, equal to 0.85% of total nurses.

Concern in Campania, Lombardy and Piedmont

Worried about the surge in infections: «We travel at the average of 90 health professionals who are getting sick every day », observes in a note the president of Nursing Up, Antonio De Palma. The attention of the trade unions is also directed to the general increase in hospital admissions: «In Campania, Lombardy and Piedmont have recovered in a worrying way. In particular, in Campania the peak of 20 more Covid hospitalizations per day was reached ».

Also in Campania, the note from the Nursing Up highlights, «the work carried out by the AORN company in Caserta is significant, which has mapped the immune response of all the staff to whom the 2 doses were inoculated. Well, after some time, out of 1,700 employees, 160 have not developed antibodies valid for immunization. This means that nurses and doctors already vaccinated at the beginning of the year are gradually losing their immunity ”.

Deaths and severe cases decreased thanks to the vaccine

Vaccination is fundamental for the protection of health workers, at the forefront of the fight against contagion. “Thanks to vaccinations – observes Fnopi – the number of deaths and serious cases has collapsed. This once again confirms the efficacy of vaccines and the importance of urgently proceeding with third doses in consideration of the decline in the protective force against the virus over time “.