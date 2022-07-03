In 2012, Spider-Man starts over. – Update Mexico

What started out as the fourth Spider-Man film morphed into something new as Sony/Columbia Pictures relaunched the hero franchise. In 2012, Spider-Man starts over.

The production company considered that it was better to change the team and restart, offering a new proposal for Peter Parker, family and friends. The warm welcome to Spider-Man 3 It was one of the main reasons. Sam Raimi was replaced by Mark Webb as director and everything was set in motion.

the flaw that had Spider-Man 3 it is not attributable either to the initial story, but to constant intrusion by company executives. In the end, he ended up doing more harm than good.

The Amazing Spider-Man It premiered on July 3, 2012 in the United States and one of its attractions was its good cast. The film also corrects some aspects of the previous franchise, which are more technical than artistic. Technological advance allowed more and more things.

In addition to revealing the origin of Spider-Man, it was decided to also see the origin of Peter Parker and who his parents were. His parents are little known, both in the comics and in any other medium. This was a good opportunity to delve into the Parker family tree.

In print, Mary and Richard had been government agents, carrying out missions as spies, this being the reason for their untimely death. His death had been orchestrated, neither more nor less than by The Red Skull, first enemy of Captain America (and later, of many other Marvel heroes).

In the film, the situation is modified to intertwine Richard Parker’s work with Peter’s transformation into Spider-Man. The film version, like the previous one by Raimi, also changes the starting point of the comic, since in 1962, there is talk of an irradiated spider while in current interpretations, it is through genetic modification.

One of Spider-Man’s oldest villains was chosen for the 2012 film: The Lizard, a monster product of experimentation on his own body by Dr. Curt Connors. In the film, Connors (Rhys Ifans) works with Richard Parker to combat various degenerative diseases with the abilities found in other species, such as spiders or reptiles.

The Lizard first appears in Amazing Spider-Man #6, published August 8, 1963. Both Connors and The Lizard have been constants in Peter’s and Spider-Man’s lives ever since. Sometimes as allies, sometimes -many- other times as enemies.

One interesting move was that Gwen Stacy was cast as Peter’s romantic interest. Mary Jane Watson was much better known, especially to more recent fans. Stacy was Peter’s first serious girlfriend and they met when they entered college. The couple was separated by the death of Gwen, at the hands of The Green Goblin.

Gwen had Emma Stone as an actress, a young woman who was rising in her career and who came to the global spotlight with this role, as happened with Andrew Garfield, who was practically discovered for his role as Peter and Spidey. Some time later, both have shown great actors. Stone has even won an Oscar, while Garfield has already been nominated twice.

If we talk about Peter, we can’t forget one of his human enemies, Eugene “Flash” Thompson, who in the comics is close friends with Gwen and Harry, which is why he decides to give Parker a new chance. Afterward, Flash and Peter become close friends. Thompson, who proves to be a loyal friend, is played in this film by Chris Zylka.

The versions of Uncles Parker, May and Ben, are younger than in the previous franchise, as they are inspired by the 2000 version, Ultimate Spider-Man. Famous actors, Martin Sheen (Ben Parker) and Sally Field (May Parker), were cast. In particular, Sheen said he was pleased with his selection.

A good counterweight to Peter and Spider-Man is Dennis Leary, who plays police captain George Stacy, Gwen’s father. The comic book version was also much older than the one played by Leary. I present you a report with the importance of George Stacy in the comic:

An important ingredient that does not appear in the 2012 film is the Daily Buggle or its staff, basically because the production decided not to compete against the great memory that JK Simmons left as J. Jonah Jameson, in the previous films. And in fact, because of the image that Simmons left, he was called back for the most recent versions of Spider-Man.

The movie of The Amazing Spider-Man It has its followers and it has been 10 years since its arrival in cinemas.