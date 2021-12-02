In 2013, to prove that the asset was worthless, Wired destroyed the key of a wallet containing 13 BTC

It is undeniable that, over the years, many people and institutions have underestimated the potential of cryptocurrencies.

Among the opponents of Bitcoin there was once also the information portal Wired, which back in 2013 destroyed the private key of a Bitcoin (BTC) wallet containing 13.34623579 BTC to demonstrate that digital assets are only “an abstraction.“Those BTCs would be worth around $ 760,000 today!

Author Robert McMillan, who now works at the Wall Street Journal, had installed a Bitcoin mining device in a corner of his office in Wired, to test firsthand this new technology that everyone on the web was talking about. However, at the conclusion of his little experiment, he said he was anything but impressed.

The title of the article in question, dated May 10, 2013

“The most popular digital currency in the world is nothing more than an abstraction,“he wrote in his article. The reporter said he had thought a lot about what to do with the newly mined BTC. He originally planned to donate them to charity, but then changed his mind:

“But in the end, the answer was obvious: we will destroy the private key of our Bitcoin wallet. In this way, our small hoard of BTC will remain locked inside its digital vault for eternity … at least until someone manages to decrypt the SHA-256 cryptographic key that protects it. “

At the time, the ASIC device used by the Wired reporter allowed mine two Bitcoins every about ten days: at the time they were only worth $ 220. Today the same sum would be worth about $ 114,000, an increase of 51,000%!

In early 2013, it took around 13 hours to mine a single BTC using a regular home PC. Only a year later the difficulty grew to the point of taking 23 days, while in 2021 it would take 10 years!

Even in 2013, however, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty had grown exponentially compared to the cryptocurrency’s early years. In fact, in his article McMillan complained that, since 2009, it had become 10 million times more difficult to win the “lottery“of Bitcoin.

Wired’s old article was recently shared on Reddit, where user BakedPotato840 commented: