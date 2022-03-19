in 2019 revealed demyelination, that’s what it is

A few years ago, Fedez was diagnosed with demyelination. Although the rapper has not yet clarified whether the disease he is talking about now is related to this health problem, let’s try to understand what it is and what it entails with the help of an expert.

Lucia Resta and Vera Martinella March 18

The news of the rapper Sick Fedez and worried about a health problem that has been diagnosed in these days, it was one of the most read and followed yesterday, but the artist has not specified for the moment what kind of disease it is, he just said he will reveal it shortly. But already in December 2019during his participation in the Peter Gomez TV show The confession on Nove, he had revealed: “I found something called demyelination in my head, I’m at risk for multiple sclerosis”. The problem he has now could actually be anything but, but in the meantime, to get to know Fedez’s condition better, it is good to understand what is demyelination and to what risks does it expose.

For Fedez diagnosed and not yet revealed disease – Yesterday Fedez shocked everyone by making an announcement in his long story on Instagram, coming to be moved: “Unfortunately I was found a health problem, but luckily it was found with great timingwhich involves an important path that I will have to take. “Then he explained that for now he still does not want to tell exactly what it is about:” Not now, not at this moment when I feel like I am close to my family and my children and that I will feel like telling in the future. “But he stressed why, despite not having yet to be clear on what disease do you havehe still wanted to talk about it: “If this story of mine manages to compare even just one person, who may not have the good fortune to be surrounded by affections like me with my family, makes me think that this parenthesis of my life has its own usefulness, something that cannot be given. In recent years it is as if I had had a kind of shared memory album, and only now do I realize the importance of having snatched a smile from someone who was perhaps facing a difficult moment. “Finally Fedez added:” At this moment I’m not lucid enough to go any further. But I am ready to face this new adventure that life has presented to me. And I thank my wife for being close to me these days. I send you a big hug. I hope I can give you positive updates as soon as possible“.

Fedez sick, encouragement from everyone – Encouragement to Fedez from everyone came throughout the day. His first was obviously his wife Chiara Ferragniwho also speaks on behalf of the young children Leone and Vittoria: “The love of my life, Fedez, needs extra support these days. We love you more than ever my love, and you will soon be fine, always surrounded by the affection of all your family, friends and people who love you much”. Later messages arrived via social media also from many VIPs, from colleagues such as Emma Marrone And Levantto TV personalities, such as Antonella Clerici and Barbara D’Ursoup to Matteo Salvini, with whom Fedez had more than one disagreement. The leader of the League wrote: “We may have argued in the past but today this does not matter. Come on boy!”.

Demyelination: what it is – Although we do not know exactly what disease Fedez was talking about yesterday, what is certain is that already in 2019 he had revealed that he had the demyelination, which may still play an important role in your current health condition. A premise is essential to understand what demyelination is, that it is not a real disease, but a “malfunction” which can be the basis of various pathologies. Demyelinating diseases are a group of diseases that alter myelin, the lining that surrounds most of the nerve fibers of the central and peripheral nervous system. Like the coating of an electric wire that protects the metal inside. When myelin is worn out or damaged, the nerves don’t work well. They can deteriorate and cause problems within the brain and throughout the body.

Talk to the expert – Damage to the myelin sheath found around nerves is called demyelination. “It’s about a pathological process that results in the loss of the myelin sheath that surrounds the nerve bundles at the level of the central nervous system, and the myelin sheath that surrounds the peripheral nerves at the level of the peripheral nervous system “explains Alfredo Berardelli, President of the Italian Society of Neurology. And he adds: “In practice, when the myelin sheath is irreversibly damaged, the conduction of the electrical signal can no longer take place and the nerves (which are made up of multiple bundles of nerve fibers) are damaged.”

Which diseases is demyelination linked to – “The best known demyelinating disease affecting the central nervous system is multiple sclerosis (or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS), an inflammatory disease with a chronic course, but it is not the only one ”replies Berardelli. Multiple sclerosis (autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakes myelin for a foreign substance and damages it), optic neuritis (i.e. inflammation of the optic nerve) and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) are types of demyelination caused by inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), on the other hand, depends on an inflammatory demyelination of the peripheral nerves in the body. Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) is instead determined by viral demyelination.

Demyelination, neurological symptoms and signs – “The signs of multiple sclerosis vary according to the location of the central nervous system that has been affected by demyelination, for this reason there is a wide variety of clinical manifestations” replies Berardelli. In general, the signals are neurological and they vary according to the demyelinated nerve fibers, the pathology and its progression. They include muscle weakness, involuntary muscle contractions (spasticity) and loss of reflexes and uncoordinated movements, paralysis, loss of sensation, tingling, problems with vision (blurred vision) dizziness, hearing problems, difficulty speaking, incontinence, tiredness, nausea, headaches , fever.

Are there any treatments for demyelinating diseases? – For some of the demyelinating diseases, there is no effective treatment. THE corticosteroids may be useful in acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. Medicines that prevent the immune system from attacking the myelin sheaths are also used in multiple sclerosis, as well as medicines to control symptoms. Physiotherapy and physical activity are of great help in reducing spasticity and controlling balance problems. “The therapy of multiple sclerosis involves a therapy of acute manifestations, generally with cortisone drugs. And then there is a preventive therapy, to avoid clinical relapses, with drugs that act through immunological mechanisms” concludes Berardelli.

Covid – During the Christmas holidays 2021-2022, Fedez also had Covid together with his wife, who, however, had been negativized before him. Even in that case he had told about his illness on social media. Covid, as we have seen in these two years, it can have various consequences on the body of those affected and could be a further element to be taken into consideration in the evaluation of the Fedez’s health conditions.