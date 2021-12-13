In 2019 tax evasion under 100 billion euros. Well Iva and Ires. But contributions not paid by employers are rising

In 2019, the total of taxes and contributions evaded fell for the first time to under 100 billion euros, stating for accuracy a 99.2 billion. This is what emerges from the data relating to the five-year period 2014-2019 prepared by the Ministry of Economy on the basis of Istat surveys. The descent started from 2017 when the value of the evaded exceeded the 107 billion. In 2018 it stood at 102 billion, the following year the new decline of 3 billion. The decline is mainly due to the decrease in missing VAT payments, which in any case remains the most evaded tax together in absolute values income tax from self-employment. The “Tax gap” VAT (the difference between what is actually paid and what is actually paid) falls in one year from 31.8 to 27.8 billion of Euro. Over the five-year period, more significant since it excludes the particularities of the individual vintages, it significantly improves the situation of VAT and IRES (corporate profit tax). The latter’s gap falls from 10.5 to 8.7 billion.

Read Also Taxes, every year rich and multinationals steal at least 426 billion euros from the tax authorities: enough to vaccinate 3 times around the world

Not very encouraging news from the business side. They are in fact increasing results contributions not paid by employers, only grown last year’s 402 million euros thus exceeding € 9.7 billion. Compared to 2014, the increase in the unpaid amount is almost 1.3 billion. The tax that registers the higher propensity to evasion stay the personal income tax for self-employed workers. The “unpaid” is in fact valid 69% of the amount due. The “gap propensity” for taxes on taxes is also high (and increasing) business profits increased in 2019 to 23.6%. Imu and Tasi both recorded shares of 25%.

As a Ilfattoquotidiano.it the president of the Commission who drafted the report, Alessandro Santoro, the document is of great importance since it sets the numbers that serve as a reference for the objectives of contrasting evasion and undeclared contained in the Pnrr which will be binding on any government. Indeed, the Italian recovery and resilience plan provides that the overall incidence of the “gap propensity” of the drop from the current 18.5% to 17.6% by 2023 to then settle at 15.8% the following year. Very ambitious second goals Santoro, but not unreachable. The president also recalled how the recovery of tax evasion (the propensity stood at 22.1% in 2014) made it possible to finance about half of the Irpef reform under consideration by parliament and how the objective of the NRP will mean reducing the tax gap between now and 2024 to an extent equal to what has been done in the previous 5 years, and therefore raising another 7 billion euros.

Read Also Privacy and the fight against evasion, the amendments to the decree do not limit the crossing of data: “If there is public interest, a law will no longer be needed”

The value of the shadow economy is estimated in 183 billion euros, down from 190 billion in 2018 and from 194 billion in 2017. The impact on gross domestic product is indicated in11.4%. For 5.9% deriving from under statements and for the 4.9% from illegal work (the remaining 1.1% is classified as “other”, ed). In 2019 the incidence of the undeclared is resulted in an increase inagriculture (17.3%) and in telecommunications (5.7%). Stable in real estate activities (4.6%). Downhill, but still very high in retail, catering, hotels and transport (21.9%) as well as in construction (20.6%). Agriculture and construction the activities in which irregular work is more widespread are confirmed. Overall the level di work illegally stay high and slight climb: 14.9% of the employed it is so irregularly (15.1% among employees alone). The use in black involves wages for workers which are about half compared to regular employees.