in 2020 and 2021 they are worth almost 25 billion euros

Among the various aspects addressed during the hearing at the V Commission, Budget, of the Senate on 10 February, the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, focused on grants.

The Financial Administration, at the disposal of the various emergency decrees that followed one another during the coronavirus emergency, allocated almost 25 billion euros between 2020 and 2021.

The figure, however, does not yet include the new non-repayable contributions envisaged by the Sostegni ter decree for some sectors particularly affected by the effects of the pandemic.

Overall, they stand at 7.8 million bank transfers and recognized tax credits.

In addition to the data relating to the non-repayable contributions, the director of the Revenue Agency provided the data relating to the measures related to building bonuses.

Overall, between 110 per cent superbonus, facades bonuses, installation of electric charging columns, eco-bonuses, renovation bonuses and seismabonus, at 31 December 2021 more than 38 billion euros.

In this regard, the director of the Revenue Agency also underlined i data relating to fraud:

“Up to now, the analysis and control activity carried out has made it possible to identify, for the Revenue Agency and the Finance Police, a total amount of non-existent tax credits referred to in articles 119 and following of the Relaunch Decree of 4 , 4 billion euros. “

The Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the press conference on 11 February last.

Non-repayable contributions, the new contributions provided for in the Sostegni ter decree

To the numbers relating to non-repayable contributions disbursed in years 2020 and 2021 you will have to add those that will then be disbursed on the basis of the measures provided for by the Sostegni ter decree, published in the Official Gazette on January 27, 2022.

The decree provides for a refinancing of 20 million euros of the fund for the support of closed economic activitiesas a result of the preventive measures adopted by article 6 of Legislative Decree 221 of 24 December 2021.

The activities in question are those carried out in discos, dance halls and similar venues. The details for defining requirements, technical procedures and deadlines for submitting applications will be provided with a specific provision of the Revenue Agency itself.

Another measure envisaged is that of the fund for the relaunch of the activities of Retail. Specifically, the MISE fund for 2022 amounts to 200 million euros which will be granted to companies that meet the following requirements:

they mainly carry out retail trade activities;

have an amount of revenues in 2019 not exceeding 2 million euros;

have experienced a reduction in turnover in 2021 of no less than 30 percent compared to 2019.

Another intervention consists in the amendments to the Sostegni bis decree, which provides for a fund for companies in the sectors:

of the wedding;

entertainment and organization of parties and ceremonies;

of the Hotellerie-Restaurant-Catering (HORECA).

Overall they are expected 40 more million for the current year.

In the end, 15 million euros are intended for the road transport sector by bus, which is not subject to public service obligations.

The contributions will be disbursed to the subjects who respect the expected requirements and for implementation, one or more decrees of the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, will be required, to be adopted by February 26, 2022.