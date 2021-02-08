In 2021, 2.8 million infections and 77,000 deaths were avoided thanks to vaccines.

On April 13, 2022, the ISS published the estimates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths “avoided” thanks to vaccinations. But what exactly does this mean? In fact, it is not possible, if not with a crystal ball, to know how many people have been spared COVID-19 so far thanks to the vaccine. It could have been the face masks, the distancing, being surrounded by immunized people, or simply the circumstances of life.

Nonetheless, it does not mean that we cannot plot a scenario (as we do in several areas, such as climate change), creating an indicator that estimates how many events have occurred over what would likely have been expected in a mostly unvaccinated population. In other words, we can think in terms of community and not of individual risk.

The ISS built a mathematical formula * that took into account three parameters (i.e. varying numbers): the number of events actually observed (contagions, hospitalizations or deaths), vaccination efficacy estimated on the basis of clinical and epidemiological studies, and vaccination coverage at that time. The formula was used to estimate the “avoided” events by age group (<60, 60-69, 70-79, 80+), by Region / PA of diagnosis and by vaccination status (incomplete vaccinated, complete vaccinated within 120 days, full vaccinated over 120 days and full vaccinated with additional dose / booster). It is evident that this approach allows us to estimate only the events directly avoided by vaccination, and not the role that other aspects in life cannot be separated from, such as the reduced viral circulation in the overall population in contexts of high coverage. In short we do not know if in the end it was the your vaccine or the fact that others around you were vaccinated or otherwise immune after the disease. Again: this is the difference between thinking in epidemiological terms and instead of personal risk, which would involve considering many variables, which is impossible, and which even if it were possible would require too complex mathematical expressions. Like when in November 2020 we thought we could have an indicator with 21 variables for choosing the color of the regions … and in fact it was not an algorithm but a diagram.

The interesting aspect of these operations is that the choice of considering one variable and not another, of one model or another in the construction of an indicator, may be questionable, but mathematics is not.

The vaccine efficacy values ​​used to estimate the events avoided are reported in Appendix A2 of the ISS document (last page). In estimating the cases avoided, it was assumed that throughout the analyzed period, the containment measures of the epidemic would have been the same even in the absence of vaccination.

With this premise we can say that vaccinations helped keep regional health services from collapsing. In 2021, since the start of the vaccination campaign in December, it is estimated that 2.8 million infections, 290,000 hospitalizations, 37,000 intensive care hospitalizations and 77,000 deaths have been avoided. It means that we would have avoided 43% of the expected infections, 58% of the expected hospitalizations, 57% of the expected intensive care, and 64% of the expected deaths.

At the height of the Omicron wave, in January 2022, we had 4.3 million diagnoses of COVID-19, 47,000 hospitalizations, 3,000 ICU admissions and 10,000 deaths, in people over 12 years old. Without vaccination, there could reasonably have been 227,000 more hospitalizations in just one month, 19,000 more hospitalizations in intensive care and 73,000 more deaths. It should be noted that Agenas has a total of 9,404 beds in intensive care and 64,751 in a non-critical area in Italy in 2022.

This is because these are mostly avoided deaths to older people. In the 80+ age group, the estimate of hospitalizations and deaths directly avoided by vaccination (which would have resulted in overloaded hospitals) was more than three times that actually observed.

The correlation between vaccinations and estimated events avoided is also evident from the fact that in the first 6 months of 2021, in which a small part of the population was vaccinated, the events avoided were few, compared to the following months, even with significant restrictions (let’s remember that in the spring of 2021 the rules of the color regions were still in force …). The question remains about the effectiveness of the Green Pass, which is not measured – as we said – in this formula. Following the massive increase in cases in early summer 2021, without vaccination in August the expected hospitalization rate would have been 71 hospitalizations per 100,000 while the observed rate was 21 hospitalizations per 100,000.

We know what you are thinking about. How many people you know have contracted COVID-19 even with the third dose and how many have been mischievous anyway. First of all, with Omicron the rate of reinfection has increased, that is, of people who test positive for the virus more than once. Today it happens to 4% of the healed (stable rate since December) while before Omicron it happened to 1% of the healed (ISS data April 2022). But despite this, in Omicron’s key week, January 23, 2022, there were 402 new monthly entries in TI per million in unvaccinated versus 18 in vaccinated with boosters. Today, despite smaller numbers, the gap is still huge: 87 out of 12 IT admissions per million, even in the face of a growing rate of infected people among the vaccinated and not so dissimilar to the unvaccinated 3,300 against 4,757 out of 100,000 people .