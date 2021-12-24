In 2021 Angelina Jolie revolutionized the style of the stars. The proof in 11 looks

Angelina Jolie, a true fashion icon

Angelina Jolie, whatever she wears, remains a fashion icon. Over time, the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress has gone from the leather pants of a rebellious twenty-year-old to a slew of elegant red carpet dresses that have enhanced her statuesque physique. But even though images of her 90s style fill millions of Pinterest boards and her 2000s looks are considered some of the best of the era, there is still room for improvement. In fact, in 2021, Jolie took it upon herself to change things up a bit, refreshing her wardrobe with stunning pieces of high fashion and sustainable designs.

Jason Bolden, the stylist of the stars

With two projects to promote – the neo-western thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead by Taylor Sheridan and the Marvel blockbuster Eternals – Jolie wanted to make the most of every event. Here comes Jason Bolden, the superstar stylist whose work with characters like Cynthia Erivo, Yara Shahidi and Alicia Keys, has created some of the most interesting looks in recent memory.

While Jolie established her favorite brands – such as Ryan Roche, Valentino and Gabriela Hearst – Bolden introduced her (and the world) to new brands and concepts. At the Power of Women event in Variety last October, for example, the actress was dazzling in a silk dress by Iraqi-Lebanese designer Harith Hashim, finalist of the Vogue Fashion Prize, whose romantic aesthetic perfectly suited Jolie’s current tastes.

Angelina Jolie and the Versace metal mesh dress

Hashim’s ethereal robe with its layers of coffee-colored fabric was gorgeous, as was the flowing olive green Balmain chosen for the premiere. Eternals a Los Angeles. Still, Jolie and Bolden appreciate the variety, and at the premiere of Eternals at the Rome Film Fest they unveiled their next big hit. Sexy and sculptural, Atelier Versace’s custom made silver chainmail dress was impressive. Impossible to ignore it. To make it happen, Bolden arranged for the Versace team to unearth garments buried in the archives. When Jolie appeared on the red carpet at Auditorium Parco della Musica, the crowd was ecstatic – and anyone who thinks movie stars aren’t vital in the age of influencers will have to think again. To make the moment more sweet and intense, the presence at his side of his daughters Shiloh and Zahara, who wore vintage dresses chosen from his personal wardrobe.

The choice of sustainable fashion

Jolie, one of the most photographed women in the world, is aware of the fact that the media analyzes everything she wears, every dress she chooses, in official and unofficial moments. For this reason, she has managed to put a little eco-friendly fashion in every paparazzi photo. For example, she was among the first to test, with the light brown tailored suit, the sustainable version of Gabriela Hearst at Chloé; was seen running errands with the limited edition of Salvatore Ferragamo’s Earth bag (created with low impact materials such as cork, it is one of the few accessories to receive the ISO 14067 carbon footprint certification, which calculates the emissions of the production of products for understand how to reduce them). The result is a chic and effortless wardrobe, which reflects the principles of the star.

This article was originally published on Vogue America